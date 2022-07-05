ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

WATCH: AG Steve Marshall speaks on suspect in fatal Bibb County deputy shooting

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUR6n_0gV83aWB00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined CBS 42 Morning News Tuesday morning to discuss the fatal shooting of Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson takes hero walk surrounded by brothers, sisters in blue

Deputy Brad Johnson was one of two deputies shot during a chase on June 29 in the Briefield community. Johnson died from his injuries the following day.

Johnson, 32, had been in law enforcement since 2013 and had been the K9 handler for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office since 2017. He had two children.

The suspect in the shooting, 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall, was taken into custody after a widespread manhunt. Hall has had several run-ins with the law over recent years and had previously escaped custody as an inmate in Wilcox County in 2019.

Watch the full interview with Marshall in the video player above.

CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was killed in an overnight dirt bike crash in Tuscaloosa. According to Tuscaloosa Police, Justin Tionne Wilder Jr. was driving a dirt bike on McFarland Boulevard East around 12:50 a.m. when the bike crash into an SUV that was turning right onto Jug Factory Lane.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman killed in parking lot of Church’s Chicken identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken in Birmingham over the weekend has been identified. Darneshia Lashun Mosely, 25, was shot during a domestic argument in the parking lot of the Church’s Chicken on 3rd Avenue North around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. She was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested in shooting of 15-year-old, third suspect sought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old late last month. Omar Smith (left) and Martez Jefferson (right) have both been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. The shooting occurred in the Morell […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

