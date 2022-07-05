WATCH: AG Steve Marshall speaks on suspect in fatal Bibb County deputy shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined CBS 42 Morning News Tuesday morning to discuss the fatal shooting of Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Deputy Brad Johnson was one of two deputies shot during a chase on June 29 in the Briefield community. Johnson died from his injuries the following day.

Johnson, 32, had been in law enforcement since 2013 and had been the K9 handler for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office since 2017. He had two children.

The suspect in the shooting, 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall, was taken into custody after a widespread manhunt. Hall has had several run-ins with the law over recent years and had previously escaped custody as an inmate in Wilcox County in 2019.

