Illinois State

Suspect In Custody After 4th Of July Mass Shooting In Illinois

By DJ Sight
wdkx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have a suspect in custody related to the 4th of July mass shooting in High...

www.wdkx.com

fox32chicago.com

Former classmate of Robert Crimo describes suspected Highland Park gunman

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - We're learning more and more about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park massacre. What was he like as a kid? Were there any warning signs?. FOX 32's Corey McPherrin spoke to Gracie Sclamberg — a young woman who went to school with the suspect from the age of five all the way through high school.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gary mass shooting during July 4th block party leaves 3 dead, 7 others wounded

GARY, Ind. - Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting during a block party early Tuesday in Gary, Indiana. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting around 12:46 a.m. in the 1900 block of Missouri Street and found 10 people with gunshot wounds, three of them unresponsive, according to officials.
GARY, IN
NBC Chicago

3 Dead, 7 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Gary

Three people were killed and seven people wounded in a mass shooting at what may have been a Fourth of July holiday block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Gary police said they were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for a...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park shooter a gun permit in 2020

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 34, shot in Washington Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was outside around 6 a.m. in the 300 block of East 57th Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said. He was transported to the University of...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven and wounding over 30 people at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday evening. Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that the alleged gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Five shot, one fatally, in Kenosha on July Fourth

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say five people were shot, including one person who died, at a residence in Kenosha Monday night. Officers have a house surrounded with crime scene tape as the investigation into the July Fourth shooting continues. Authorities say they do not have a suspect in custody and have not commented on […]
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Berwyn man charged with firing shots out of car window

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Berwyn man faces weapon charges after allegedly firing shots out of his car window. Nacurvie K. Smith, 56, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. At 2:06 a.m. Monday, ISP received a call that a victim...
BERWYN, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
WCIA

Man arrested after stolen gun found during traffic stop

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a loaded, stolen gun was found in his possession during a traffic stop. Officers of the University of Illinois Police Department pulled over a car for speeding near California and Busey Avenues at 5 a.m. After smelling an odor of marijuana in the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting on July 4; 1 dead, 4 wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha shooting on July 4 left one man dead and four people wounded near 63rd Street and 25th Avenue. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Neighbors told FOX6 News they were celebrating the Fourth of July less than an hour before shots rang out. "Me and the...
KENOSHA, WI
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Calumet City men charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police cars

CHICAGO - Three Calumet City men were charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police vehicles Monday in the Loop. Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr., each face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after they allegedly tossed "pyrotechnic objects" at police vehicles around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

