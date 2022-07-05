Suspect In Custody After 4th Of July Mass Shooting In Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said four people were shot on the city's Near West Side not far from the United Center Wednesday night. CPD said a large group of people had gathered in the 1800-block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when a black Dodge sedan drove up.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - We're learning more and more about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park massacre. What was he like as a kid? Were there any warning signs?. FOX 32's Corey McPherrin spoke to Gracie Sclamberg — a young woman who went to school with the suspect from the age of five all the way through high school.
GARY, Ind. - Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting during a block party early Tuesday in Gary, Indiana. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting around 12:46 a.m. in the 1900 block of Missouri Street and found 10 people with gunshot wounds, three of them unresponsive, according to officials.
Three people were killed and seven people wounded in a mass shooting at what may have been a Fourth of July holiday block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Gary police said they were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for a...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
A survivor talks about his experience at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on July 4 that killed seven people and hospitalized two dozen more. Alleged Highland Park gunman Robert Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. After hearing gunshots at the Independence Day...
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was outside around 6 a.m. in the 300 block of East 57th Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said. He was transported to the University of...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven and wounding over 30 people at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday evening. Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that the alleged gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo […]
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say five people were shot, including one person who died, at a residence in Kenosha Monday night. Officers have a house surrounded with crime scene tape as the investigation into the July Fourth shooting continues. Authorities say they do not have a suspect in custody and have not commented on […]
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Berwyn man faces weapon charges after allegedly firing shots out of his car window. Nacurvie K. Smith, 56, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. At 2:06 a.m. Monday, ISP received a call that a victim...
HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
OAK FOREST, Ill. — A 19-year-old summer school student has been charged after a firearm was found in a bathroom at Oak Forest High School Wednesday morning. Police were called to the high school around 9:45 a.m. when security found the firearm while looking into another incident that happened at the school.
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a loaded, stolen gun was found in his possession during a traffic stop. Officers of the University of Illinois Police Department pulled over a car for speeding near California and Busey Avenues at 5 a.m. After smelling an odor of marijuana in the […]
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha shooting on July 4 left one man dead and four people wounded near 63rd Street and 25th Avenue. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Neighbors told FOX6 News they were celebrating the Fourth of July less than an hour before shots rang out. "Me and the...
CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
CHICAGO - Three Calumet City men were charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police vehicles Monday in the Loop. Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr., each face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after they allegedly tossed "pyrotechnic objects" at police vehicles around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (Reuters) - The man accused of opening fire on a July Fourth parade near Chicago was charged on Tuesday with seven counts of murder, as police revealed they had reported him as posing a "clear and present danger" after alleged threats to his family in 2019. Robert...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The 21-year-old suspect in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting is believed to have been turned away from a synagogue in the North Shore community in April, according to the head of a Jewish security organization. A man who looks like Robert E....
