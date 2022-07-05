ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Noem, South Dakota DOT apply for 2023 Rushmore fireworks

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sioux Falls, SD) -- The South Dakota Department of Transportation says it has followed the direction of Governor Kristi Noem...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 3

YOLOLMK
2d ago

we are in a red fire zone here and plus the pyrotechnics poison the water, stop already. support instead the local municipalities that give a wonderful display.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gowatertown.net

South Dakota’s July sobriety checkpoint locations announced

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced the list of sobriety checkpoints planned statewide for the month of July. The 15 sobriety checkpoints will be held in 14 different counties. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. July checkpoints are...
KELOLAND TV

What’s going on in South Dakota’s prison system?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
2022 Election Expert

South Dakota to vote on 4 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 4 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in South Dakota in 2022. Description: Requires a three-fifths vote of approval for measures placed on the ballot through citizen initiative or the legislature that increase taxes or fees or would require the state to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five fiscal yearsNovember 8, 2022.
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active case numbers up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by two in South Dakota from the previous week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,940 people have died during the pandemic, up two from 2,938 the previous week. The deaths were two men. New deaths were reported in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 80+ (1). Deaths were reported in Brookings and Faulk Counties.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota seeing jump in Mosquito population

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is seeing a jump in the mosquito population. Recent hot and humid weather has left standing water, increasing the population. The state has already had its first case of West Nile virus. Officials are recommending that people remove as much standing water from their yards...
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

When will dispensaries open in South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been just over a year since medical marijuana was officially legalized in South Dakota, but as of July 5, a state licensed dispensary has yet to open its doors to patients. However, opening days for facilities are rapidly approaching, some angling to...
HEALTH
KCAU 9 News

July 5 storm damage pictures from South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
drgnews.com

Potter, Sully, Hyde counties hard hit by yesterday’s deracho in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Xcel Energy says 55,000 customers lost service when a long line of severe thunderstorms rolled across South Dakota. By Wednesday morning (July 6, 2022), 90% of power lost on Tuesday has been restored by more than 600 employees and contractors working in the field. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service office says the damaging winds, hail and flash flooding that moved through the region is know as a derecho. The storms toppled trees and power lines, blocked roads and caused structural damage in Potter, Sully, and Hyde counties. There was no confirmation of a tornado.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Wetland areas up over 600 percent

(Bismarck, ND) -- The amount of wetlands in North Dakota is up 616-percent over last year. A drought last year was followed by a wet winter and spring with multiple blizzards and heavy rainfall. The increase in wetlands is the largest increase in a single year. The expanse of wetlands...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Rushmore#The National Park Service#Nps
dakotanewsnow.com

NOW hosts Rapid City’s Outrage for Roe march and rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) has partnered with other organizations to protest South Dakota’s immediate criminalization of abortions. NOW, SD has partnered with the ACLU SD and Planned Parenthood SD to organize ‘Outrage for Roe,’ a...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Correctional officers; fatal crash; nursing homes close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFYR-TV

North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Michelle Duppong lived a simple, yet extraordinary life. A life that has led the Diocese of Bismarck to open an investigation into canonization. Michelle grew up on a farm near Haymarsh, N.D. She was called to work with the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) and was placed at the University of Mary to work as a missionary.
BISMARCK, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

What the US Military Spends in South Dakota

The U.S. military budget is the largest in the world, and by a wide margin. The Biden administration recently submitted a defense budget of $773 billion for fiscal 2023 - which is more than the combined budgets of the next 10 highest-spending countries combined. While the size of the defense...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy