Clinton, OK

Here is a look at the Tuesday headlines

Clinton Daily News
 4 days ago

Jacksons are enjoying expanded base of operations. - Legends of buried...

www.clintondailynews.com

Clinton Daily News

Bonnie Stucker

Funeral Services for Bonnie Stucker, 92, Arapaho resident, will be held 10:00 A.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the First Christian Church, officiated by Jeff Johnson. Burial will follow in the Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Bonnie Faye (Miller) Stucker was born December 7, 1929,...
ARAPAHO, OK
Clinton Daily News

Clarence Johnson

Funeral services for Clarence Johnson, 80, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Kiesau-Lee Memorial Chapel. He died July 7, 2022, at Great Plains Medical Center in Elk City.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

NEWS ALERT - Friday Afternoon Wreck (7-8-2022)

A two-car collision involving a police car and an SUV occurred before 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Gary Boulevard and 10th Street. The patrol car had one officer inside and the other vehicle contained two adults and two infants in car seats. Authorities at the scene said there did not appear to be any significant injuries and nobody was believed to need transportation to the hospital.
CLINTON, OK
Sports
Clinton Daily News

Here are the Daily Lunch Specials for Thursday

Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Thursday's Special: Taco Salad for $7.49. Lucille's Roadhouse – Steak Wedge. ¼ Lettuce Wedge topped with Grilled Beef Tips, Red Onion, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese; served with Oil and Vinegar.
CLINTON, OK

