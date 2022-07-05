ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

N.O. Tourism: Sprinting to the future, escaping from the past

By Tom Perumean
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Kgqf_0gV82Hyh00

New Orleans is emerging from a rough last couple of years. The lockdowns, shutdowns, layoffs, canceled conventions, and sidelined festivals have wreaked havoc with the people, the economy of New Orleans.

Two long years later, New Orleans is trying to roar back to life.
2019 was a big year, one of the biggest, if not the biggest in the history of tourism for the City of New Orleans.

Now in 2022, New Orleans and Company, the convention and tourism arm of the City, is looking to build on the momentum of the first six months of the year to make the next six months just as memorable.

"We're working really hard in marketing and other things to make sure that we continue to attract what we've seen so far in 2022," says Kelly Schulz, the Senior Vice President of Communications for New Orleans and Company.
N.O.&Co. is working to make the second half of 2022 as busy for conventions and tourism as the first.

Schulz says Labor Day is particularly exciting:
"The Allstate Louisiana Kickoff with LSU versus Florida State game is going to be in town," Schulz says. "So, Labor Day will see that huge football game and we'll also see our traditional Southern Decadence Festival."

Just this week, the New Orleans Running of the Bulls will take place Friday.
"We're now going right ahead into Tales of the Cocktail [July 25th-28], celebrating its 20th anniversary. We're gonna have the Satchmo Summerfest return [August 6-7]," Schulz says. "We're gonna work hard in August to promote our restaurants and museums."

Tourism is going strong, and N.O.&Co. is also working at bringing the big money, big crowds conventions back to the Crescent City.

"Conventions are coming back, recently we hosted the American Diabetes Association, the American Association for Cancer Research, The Society for Human Resource Management, those are all conventions that have come in recently," Schulz explains. "And we're working with many other groups to ensure that they are coming to New Orleans."

To sum it up: "The future's so bright, you gotta wear shades!"

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whereyat.com

Photography of Abandoned Places in New Orleans

"[New Orleans is] traditionally the city that care forgot," according to the New Orleans City Guide produced by the Federal Writers' Project in 1938. It doesn't take long for one to come across an empty property that has fallen into disrepair despite the booming real estate market of the last few years. Our abandoned buildings are deemed ugly, dangerous, and even embarrassing—a blatant reminder that we don't always take great care of our city and our people. These shelters were once teeming with life and bustling with activity, and now they sit quietly decaying as different forms of life move in.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Remembering Pan Am 759, 40-years on

Forty years ago today, just after 4 o’clock in the afternoon, Pan American Flight 759 took off from New Orleans International Airport. Moments later the plane, being pushed from the air to the ground by a fierce wind shear, crashed into a neighborhood in Kenner. All aboard, save for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rene Cizio

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

New COVID strain driving infections, hospitalizations

State Health Officer, Dr. Joe Kanter, spoke with WWL’s Dave Cohen Thursday about the progression of the latest COVID-19 variant. “We know there’s a lot of COVID being spread right now,” Kanter said. “The two variants that we really have our eye on right now are not the ones that LSU identified. What we’re really tracking is BA.4 and BA.5. And these two variants gained prominence during our surge.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Economy#Conventions#N O Tourism#Company#N O Co#Lsu#Florida State#The New Orleans Running
bizneworleans.com

Cantrell, Morial, Other Notables Honored at CROWN Awards

NEW ORLEANS — Personal care brand Dove presented the first in-person CROWN Awards, hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist/activist Tashara Parker, on July 3 at the Westin New Orleans hotel. The event honored those who have made contributions to culture, community, entrepreneurship, entertainment and the advancement of Black beauty. July...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
AUSTIN, TX
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

'Like a war zone': Bullet blasts into New Orleans East home

NEW ORLEANS — Neighbors in one New Orleans East neighborhood are concerned over violence coming from a nearby apartment complex. They say bullets are coming into their homes along Cove Drive. WDSU spoke to one woman who had a bullet go through a bedroom window on July 4. "The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy