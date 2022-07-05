Expect more downpours for Tuesday
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be expected this afternoon through midweek.
“We benefit from clouds and rain again on Tuesday as temperatures stay mainly in the 80s.
Expect a familiar set-up with scattered downpours flaring up in the afternoon and then dying down in the late evening. A few heavy downpours could dump a quick two or three inches of rain which may cause street flooding in spots,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 70% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 60% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 90.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 92.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 93.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 93.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% spotty showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 92.
