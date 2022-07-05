ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Some Texas students eligible for new UK visa program

By NewsRadio 1080 KRLD
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rcuGP_0gV8290800
Oban, Scotland Photo credit JBurkett Photo

Some students in Texas are now eligible for a new visa program from the United Kingdom.

The UK recently launched a special immigration visa for what it calls 'High Potential Individuals.' These are people who have recently graduated from one of fifty universities around the world and have several other qualifications, such as proof that they can support themselves.

The new visa allows individual that qualify to move to England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, even if they don't have a job lined up in advance.

The universities on the list include MIT, Harvard, Yale and Princeton, plus the University of Texas.

