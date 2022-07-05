ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two motorcycle deaths recorded over holiday weekend in North Texas

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

A motorcyclist died in a late night collision in Fort Worth on McCart, south of of I-20.

Officials say just before 11:30 p.m. the motorcycle collided with a small SUV described by a 911 caller as a Ford Escape. Police and paramedics arrived to find the rider already dead.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was going very fast. A 911 caller said the Ford left the scene but police have not confirmed that it was a hit-and-run.

In another fatal incident, A North Richland Hills man has been identified as the motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Johnson County.

Investigators learned Andrew Titone was riding north-bound on Highway 157 about four miles south of Venue when for reasons unknown he veered off the highway and crashed.

Officials say Titone was thrown some distance and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not said how fast Titone was going or why he lost control.

