Tarrant County, TX

Fireworks burn victim flown from Tarrant County to Parkland Hospital

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago
Photo credit SKatzenberger/GettyImages

A Tarrant County burn victim is now being treated at Parkland Hospital in Dallas after being badly hurt in a fireworks accident Monday night.

Officials say just past 9:30 p.m. Care-Flite was dispatched to an address on Hudson Cemetery Road near Dick Price Road.

Rendon Firefighters were treating the victim until Care-Flite arrived. The patient's name and condition has not been released.

Comments / 3

feduptexan
4d ago

wouldn't have happened if they followed the same laws as everyone else.it was horrible to watch the mews this morning and see how many fires there was last night

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRLD News Radio

