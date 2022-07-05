Fireworks burn victim flown from Tarrant County to Parkland Hospital
A Tarrant County burn victim is now being treated at Parkland Hospital in Dallas after being badly hurt in a fireworks accident Monday night.
Officials say just past 9:30 p.m. Care-Flite was dispatched to an address on Hudson Cemetery Road near Dick Price Road.
Rendon Firefighters were treating the victim until Care-Flite arrived. The patient's name and condition has not been released.
