More than 180 Texas counties are now under burn bans

The weeks-long Dempsey fire in Palo Pinto county is now 100 percent contained. It burned just under 12,000 acres.

Three fires are still active. The largest is the 2,000 acre Ferngully fire in the Panhandle. It's 90% contained.

State-wide, almost all of Texas is under moderate-to-high Fire Danger today, tomorrow and Thursday.

There are currently 182 Texas counties with burn bans.

