ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx man, 62, dies in friend’s arms, was dancing bystander killed in wave of July 4th gun violence: ‘Frenzy’ of shots and firecrackers

By Brittany Kriegstein, Rocco Parascandola, Larry McShane, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mg4yV_0gV821wK00
People sign poster dedicated to John Edwards along Prospect Ave. just steps away from where the beloved resident died. Brittany Kriegstein/New York Daily News/TNS

First he danced on the sidewalk, and then he died there.

A beloved Bronx man celebrating the Fourth of July was killed by a stray bullet to the chest while hanging outside his apartment, leaving devastated friends angry and scared. John Edwards, 62, passed away in his best friend’s arms on a Belmont sidewalk still covered a day later with bloody refuse and discarded rubber gloves from the failed effort to save his life.

“We was just right here hanging out,” said pal Cesar Lebron, 42, gesturing Tuesday toward the crime scene in the Belmont section where a party turned into a tragedy. “He was a lovely person. He was genuine and everybody loved him.”

Video shot earlier at the Fourth of July festivities caught Edwards dancing as local residents gathered outside in the last hours of the holiday. He was sitting in a favorite blue chair, still at the crime scene 12 hours later, when the bullets started flying.

Edwards became collateral damage when a gunman opened fire on two other men left wounded by the spray of bullets, with both treated at St. Barnabas Hospital — the same facility where the victim was pronounced dead, one of 11 people shot across the city on the nation’s birthday.

“I just don’t believe it,” said a weeping neighbor who was a close friend of Edwards. “He don’t fight. He don’t steal. He would help you. You’re not going to find another person like him.”

According to police, Edwards was in the wrong place at the wrong time when a drive-by shooter opened fire from a white Ford Taurus around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The gunman was apparently aiming for a 23-year-old man hit in the right leg and a 26-year-old struck in the right arm.

Both were listed in stable condition at St. Barnabas. The older wounded victim returned to the neighborhood Tuesday with his bandaged arm in a sling and described the chaotic scene.

“A frenzy,” said the man. “I couldn’t even tell the difference of shots and firecrackers. Both was going off at the same time.”

The victim said he only realized a bullet had clipped him “when my arm stopped working.”

The vehicle used in the shooting was found abandoned nearby. Police took one person into custody, although it was unclear if he was the shooter.

“This neighborhood is too much,” said Lebron. “We’re going on stressed out for two years. Gun violence is out of control in the city ... Too many young people, too many innocent people, too many stray bullets.”

Edwards was one of three people killed across the boroughs Monday as fireworks exploded above the skyline.

In East New York, three young men were shot in a deli on Loring Ave. near Drew St. about 11:35 p.m. A 21-year-old man was struck in the head and died at the scene while a 23-year-old man hit in the neck died at Brookdale University Hospital.

The third victim, 18, was hit in the upper body and listed in critical condition at at the same hospital.

One man was taken into custody but has not yet been charged. Three guns were recovered at the scene, police said and the shooting appears to be linked to a clash between rival gangs.

Earlier in the Bronx, a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest at Willis Ave. and Bruckner Blvd. in Mott Haven about 8:45 p.m. Medics took him to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.

In Harlem, a 40-year-old man was shot in the neck about 9:40 p.m. on W. 111th St. near Fifth Ave., cops said. The victim, who was in stable condition at Harlem Hospital, wasn’t cooperating with investigators, police said.

In Queens, two people were shot and wounded about 10:15 p.m., on 137th Ave. by 134th Road in Rochdale.

And at 11:50 p.m., a man was shot in the torso on Bainbridge Ave. near E. 196th St. in Fordham Manor. He was expected to recover, cops said.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 20

Irma Torres
4d ago

rest in peace brother so sad wen are these young men going to stop the violence SMHHH SO SAD BOTH FAMILIES LOOSE LOVE ONES

Reply
6
Oak21
4d ago

The 2nd Amendment was/ is for the right to bear arms for protection not to go out shooting innocent people.....So what is the answer?

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Person Shot by Police in Queens Gravely Wounded: Sources

A person shot by police in Queens is in grave condition, two senior NYPD officials tell News 4. The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. off 116th Avenue in St. Albans. It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting or how many officers may have fired at the individual.
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

Bronx man arrested for beating 51-year-old to death during robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Saturday for beating a 51-year-old man to death during a robbery in the Bronx. Authorities believe Nickoles Rodriguez attacked Pedro Rodriguez on June 25 around 6:15 a.m. on West 230th Street near Heath Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights. When officers...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Homeless man busted for fatal Brooklyn stabbing: police

A homeless man has been busted for a bloody Brooklyn attack that left a 33-year-old man dead, police said. Derrick Davis, 40, was picked up by cops Friday for allegedly killing Christopher Reid during a clash at an Ocean Hill apartment on June 27. Reid, of Harlem, was found with a deep stab wound in his chest in an apartment on Fulton St. near Truxton St. just after 4 p.m., police said. He was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
1010WINS

NYPD officer shoots man in Queens: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A police officer shot a man in Queens Saturday evening, according to the NYPD. The shooting took place on 116th Road near Francis Lewis Boulevard in Cambria Heights. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials did not say what condition he is in.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Victim identified in Brooklyn slaying by shooter who rolled up on a Citi Bike

Police have identified a man killed Wednesday night in a Brooklyn shooting by a bicycle-riding gunman. Shannan Jackson, 37, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, was in the passenger seat of his sister’s car Wednesday when the assailant, riding to the scene on a Citi Bike, ran over to the SUV that Jackson’s sister was driving — and opened fire, police said Thursday. The victim’s sister, 31, who was not ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Edwards
PIX11

Bronx man stabbed to death inside apartment building: NYPD

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man was stabbed to death during a dispute inside an apartment building Saturday, police said. James Santana, 54, was stabbed in the chest inside a Co-op City apartment building at 120 Casals Place around 11:30 a.m., NYPD officials said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man wanted in fatal Bronx beatdown arrested, released and arrested again after fatal attack

A heavy-handed felon wanted for beating a Bronx man to death during a mugging was arrested and released on a unrelated charge then arrested again for the fatal beat down, police said Saturday. Nickoles Rodriguez, 24, and two other men jumped Pedro Rodriguez on W. 230th St. near Heath Ave., just a few steps from the victim’s Kingsbridge Heights home at 6:15 a.m. on June 25. The three muggers ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bodega worker freed on bail for fatal fight recovering after stab wounds became infected behind bars

The Harlem bodega worker charged with murder after stabbing a man who jumped him behind the store counter was recovering at home after his wounds became infected behind bars. Jose Alba, 51, was stabbed twice in each arm, allegedly by the dead man’s girlfriend, following the lethal July 1 confrontation inside the Blue Moon bodega, said Francisco Marte, president of the Bodega and Small Business ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Guns#East Bronx#Shooting#Fifth Ave#Violent Crime#Prospect Ave#St Barnabas Hospital
NBC New York

Car Thieves Rip Keys From 71-Year-Old Owner in NYC Driveway: Cops

A brazen robbery struck close to home for a 71-year-old Brooklyn man who faced down car thieves in a daylight driveway showdown. Police said the robbery duo struck the Canarsie residence around 5 p.m. Thursday when one of the unidentified men approached the victim in the driveway where his SUV was parked.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

Teen fatally stabbed on Manhattan subway platform

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teen has died after being stabbed on a subway platform in Manhattan. It happened at 137th Street and Broadway at the 137 Street - City College station in Hamilton Heights on Saturday just after 3 p.m. Police found the 14-year-old on the northbound 1...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

It’s self-defense: The uptown bodega clerk who stabbed a man was fending off a violent assault

Mayor Adams is right, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is wrong. Jose Alba’s stabbing of Austin Simon last Friday night was surely not second-degree murder. It likely wasn’t even manslaughter. Bragg, who came into office demanding that the gears of justice be dramatically recalibrated so as not to chew up people and spit them out — even to the point of urging the downgrading of ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy