Alplaus, NY

Images: Alplaus Fourth of July parade (17 photos)

By William Marincic
The Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller

Photos from our Erica Miller

Carter Sitors waves and yells “happy 4th of July, while riding in Glenville chief police car ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Adalyn Dame, 8 of Saratoga Springs, holds her friends dog Lola, beside her brother Bryson, 6. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Alplaus Fire Department ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Alplaus Fire Department ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

East Glenville FD ladder truck ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Maggs lawn and landscaping LLC during the Alplaus Fourth of July Parade ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Neil Powers, 6 of Cohoes, leans head out car to throw candy ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Haven Carleton, throws candy out of her grandfather Clyde Ronk’s 1973 spitfire ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Neil Powers, 6 of Cohoes, leans head out car to throw candy ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Matt Germann, of Glenville, waves with his son Asher, 1 ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Matilda Moore, 7 of Glenville, and brother Clark, 5, wave with their grandmother Karen Bradley, of Scotia. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Kailey Mindel, 10 of East Glenville (left), and Olivia Lessard, 9 of Niskayuna, with East Glenville FD, hand out freeze pops to Ian Hazlett, 6 of Rexford, and brother Andy, 3. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Joe Bertino, of Guilderland, throws candy from his 1981 DeLorean ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

