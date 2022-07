CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was convicted for his role in the 2020 murder of an east Charlotte man was sentenced to prison Thursday. Azaevon Singleton, 20, was given a sentence of 16 to 20 years for the November 2020 murder of Ricardo Perez. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Perez was shot and killed at a home on Electra Lane in east Charlotte. Singleton was one of three suspects charged in the case.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO