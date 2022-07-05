ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man who shot his mother is shot and killed by neighbor, deputies say

By Chad Washington
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

A neighbor shot and killed a man who shot his own mother multiples times in their north Houston apartment, authorities said.

