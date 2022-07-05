ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Body found in Sanford retention pond

WESH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANFORD, Fla. — A body was found Tuesday morning in a Sanford...

www.wesh.com

click orlando

Missing endangered Clermont teen found, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont police say a missing 16-year-old who was considered endangered has been found. Police said Gabriel Antonio Betancourt was last seen around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday at Hillside Villa Apartments. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest...
CLERMONT, FL
Sanford, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Mary, FL
City
Live Oak, FL
City
Sanford, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Friends remember victim of deadly I-4 shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friends of a man killed in a shooting incident along Interstate 4 spoke out for the first time. Their longtime friend, John Villafane, 53, was the passenger in a car when he was shot on I-4 Tuesday night. His friends told FOX 35 News that they were supposed to see John on the Fourth of July. They didn’t know that was the last time they would hear from him.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Volusia County Sheriff's Office bodycam footage shows first responders, witnesses pulling woman from submerged SUV

Volusia County first responders and witnesses helped save a 57-year-old woman whose SUV overturned into a canal. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies, the SUV swerved off the road and overturned in a canal off Maytown Road located in Oak Hill around noon. shows deputies, firefighters and civilians trying...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Apopka officer arrested for DUI while in marked patrol car

EUSTIS, Fla. — An Apopka police officer has been arrested for DUI. According to the Apopka Police Department, the Eustis Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the officer, who was in his marked agency vehicle and agency-issued uniform, for suspicion of driving under the influence. The officer, identified...
APOPKA, FL
WFLA

Florida police officer charged with DUI in patrol car

APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Apopka police officer was reportedly charged with DUI after he was pulled over in a marked patrol vehicle in Eustis on his way to work Monday. WFTV reported Oscar Mayorga was pulled over by Eustis police officers after they saw him driving recklessly. When he was pulled over, police saw Mayorga had an open beer can in the car’s center cupholder.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Clermont police search for missing 15-year-old boy

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department said Wednesday its officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. According to a Facebook post, police are searching for Phoenix Maximus Benton, who was last seen Tuesday on Osceola Street in Clermont. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info...
fox35orlando.com

Worker dies after fall from roof of Orlando-area apartment complex, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) said a man died after he fell from the roof of an apartment complex Tuesday morning. In a statement, OCSO said the man, who was in his 30s, was working on the roof at the ARIUM Greenview apartments shortly before noon when he fell. The complex is located off of Winter Garden Vineland Road in southwest Orange County. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

'See something, say something': Brevard County sheriff shares message on summer event safety

INDIALANTIC, Fla. — With the recent deadly mass shooting during the July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, like the rest of the country, Central Florida is on edge. The parade shooting was not the only location of a deadly mass shooting over the last several weeks, but it puts an immediate light on the hundreds of festivals, concerts and outdoor events planned in Central Florida over the coming weeks.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

