Body found in Sanford retention pond

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friends of a man killed in a shooting incident along Interstate 4 spoke out for the first time. Their longtime friend, John Villafane, 53, was the passenger in a car when he was shot on I-4 Tuesday night. His friends told FOX 35 News that they were supposed to see John on the Fourth of July. They didn’t know that was the last time they would hear from him.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO