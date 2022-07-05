Body found in Sanford retention pond

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont police say a missing 16-year-old who was considered endangered has been found. Police said Gabriel Antonio Betancourt was last seen around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday at Hillside Villa Apartments. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest...
WINTER PARK, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office provided an update Wednesday afternoon on the woman critically injured in a shooting during a home invasion. Deputies say the Winter Park woman is still hospitalized and is currently in stable condition following the July 1 incident.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle crash that left a man dead has also led to the arrest of one of his friends. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to John Young Parkway south of Central Florida Parkway just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving a single motorcycle.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday shared body-worn camera video of a driver being rescued by first responders and witnesses after crashing into a canal Tuesday. The SUV was traveling eastbound and left the roadway at around 12:18 p.m. in the 600 block...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A worker was killed after a car fell on him at an Orlando vehicle repair shop Wednesday afternoon, deputies said. According to investigators, the incident occurred at the J & J Automotive located at 1455 West Landstreet Road #514. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video,...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Friends of a man killed in a shooting incident along Interstate 4 spoke out for the first time. Their longtime friend, John Villafane, 53, was the passenger in a car when he was shot on I-4 Tuesday night. His friends told FOX 35 News that they were supposed to see John on the Fourth of July. They didn’t know that was the last time they would hear from him.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County Deputy Michael Webb is one of the hundreds of law enforcement officers honored on a memorial traveling the country to remember those lost in the last year. "I still think about him every day," Webb's father, Riley Webb said. It has been almost one...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A driver and passenger traveling in a Tesla died after they crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer that was parked at a rest stop along Interstate 75 in Florida, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the deadly crash happened just before 2 p.m....
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday night, apassenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after an I-4 shooting. The incident happened Tuesday before 7:25 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say two men were eastbound on I-4 in a blue Toyota Corolla. As they were in traffic,...
Volusia County first responders and witnesses helped save a 57-year-old woman whose SUV overturned into a canal. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies, the SUV swerved off the road and overturned in a canal off Maytown Road located in Oak Hill around noon. shows deputies, firefighters and civilians trying...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle crash left one man dead last Sunday night. When troopers got to the scene, they said they found the 35-year-old victim but his bike was nowhere to be found. It was a mystery until Wednesday when Florida Highway Patrol said Michael Alexander Cedano...
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was arrested after arriving at a predetermined location to meet with a minor, who was an undercover law enforcement officer, reports show. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest favorite Skyline Chili opening...
BITHLO, Fla. — The Fourth of July is over but the danger from those leftover fireworks is not. That's the message one Orlando man wants to share after his life was forever altered in a nightmare firework accident. Gene Pope Jr. is a fisherman, carpenter and beekeeper. Pope Jr....
EUSTIS, Fla. — An Apopka police officer has been arrested for DUI. According to the Apopka Police Department, the Eustis Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the officer, who was in his marked agency vehicle and agency-issued uniform, for suspicion of driving under the influence. The officer, identified...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department said Wednesday its officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. According to a Facebook post, police are searching for Phoenix Maximus Benton, who was last seen Tuesday on Osceola Street in Clermont. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) said a man died after he fell from the roof of an apartment complex Tuesday morning. In a statement, OCSO said the man, who was in his 30s, was working on the roof at the ARIUM Greenview apartments shortly before noon when he fell. The complex is located off of Winter Garden Vineland Road in southwest Orange County. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
INDIALANTIC, Fla. — With the recent deadly mass shooting during the July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, like the rest of the country, Central Florida is on edge. The parade shooting was not the only location of a deadly mass shooting over the last several weeks, but it puts an immediate light on the hundreds of festivals, concerts and outdoor events planned in Central Florida over the coming weeks.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida girl who is accused of firing at Volusia County sheriff's deputies during a standoff in June 2021 was in court on Wednesday. Deputies said they were forced to shoot at the teenager after she first fired at them during a shootout. Nicole Jackson, 15,...
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are investigating after a body was found in a pond on Tuesday morning. A Channel 9 crew watched as dive teams recovered the body from the pond near Lake Mary and Live Oak boulevards. It is not known how long the body was in...
