Colleton County, SC

Officials: 1 dead in Colleton Co. rollover crash

By Dianté Gibbs
 2 days ago
Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said a man died in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon along Augusta Highway.

Crews responded to the crash with witnesses saying the Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the road and flipped “several times,” just before 4 p.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The man was found near the vehicle, unresponsive, before crews attempted to resuscitate him.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Crews said that two other men were treated at the scene and denied being taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

