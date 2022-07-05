Millsboro Post Office to Hold Area Job Fair

MILLSBORO, Del.- The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair on Wednesday, July 6 at the Millsboro Post Office, 100 Main St., Millsboro DE 19966, to fill positions not only at that office, but for surrounding offices as well. The fair will be from 11 a.m. –...
MILFORD, Del. – The Vietnam Veterans of America recently stopped by the Milford Police Department to present them with a certificate, thanking them for serving the citizens of Sussex County. What a nice way to show appreciation for some of our local men and women in blue. The MPD...
Milton Town Council will discuss a proposed 123,000-square-foot storage facility on Route 16 at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 11, at the Milton library. Council will likely send the project to the planning and zoning commission for further review. By town code, a storage facility would require a special permitted use from planning and zoning before moving forward with site-plan review.
Work on Phase 1 of the Munchy Branch Road pedestrian access project near Rehoboth Beach is underway. The phase includes a 2-foot shoulder, curbing and an 8-foot concrete sidewalk/multiuse trail along the eastern side of the road from Seaside Boulevard to Field Lane, with a tie-in to an existing sidewalk leading to Route 1. The existing road will be milled down and overlaid with new pavement. Stormwater drainage improvements are also being made. Eventually, in two other phases as funding becomes available, the shoulder, curb and sidewalk will be extended the length of Munchy Branch Road to Wolfe Neck Road.
Eastern Shore AFRAM Festival, Inc. is presenting the 25th edition of AFRAM on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Seaford following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s festival theme is UMOJA which emphasizes the principle of unity. Vendor applications are being accepted through Aug. 1. Food vendors must complete and return a Board of Health food permit. Set up starts at 7 a.m.
MILFORD, Del. – Milford Police Department Lieutenant Dwight Young recently graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff & Command. The program helps prepare experienced law enforcement professionals. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Last week’s opening of the new Red, White & Basil restaurant on Coastal Highway marks the fourth local venture for Jeff McCracken and Mark Hunker. They are the longtime owners of Eden and JAM restaurants on the ocean block of Baltimore Avenue, and they recently acquired the tiny Coho’s Market next to Cultured Pearl. (Remember the High’s store that used to be there?)
The Delaware State University Alumni Association Inc. Sussex County Chapter will host its annual fish fry fundraiser event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out, Saturday, July 16, at Dickerson Chapel AME Church, 28455 Dupont Blvd., Milford. Fish sandwiches will sell for $11, or with an added bag of chips and a drink for $13.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Businesses in Rehoboth Beach like Rehoboth cycle shop says this 4th of July saw pre-pandemic crowds, sales, and thrills on the boardwalk. “It definitely feels like a regular summer again,” said Rehoboth Cycle owner Nate Baker adding “definitely by far July 4th was our biggest weekend both in the shop and looking out the window and seeing traffic at a standstill and people walking down the avenue.”
SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CHURCH CREEK, Md., - On Route 16 in Dorchester County sits the community of Church Creek. Church Creek is the home of the Old Trinity Church, a house of active worship since the late 17th Century. According to the Rev. Daniel K. Dunlap, this gives the church a special significance...
Phase 7 of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail is underway with work taking place in two locations between Lewes and Harbeson. Because there is not a signalized intersection at the Cool Spring Road-Route 9 intersection, the trail section will run parallel to the north side of Route 9 to the Fisher Road-Hudson Road intersection, which will have a push-button-activated crossing for cyclists and pedestrians.
POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department on Friday confirmed a rabid cat has been found in the vicinity of Colona Road near Pocomoke City. The cat is described as a dark gray striped short-haired female. If you, your family or your pets have had contact with the rabid cat, contact Worcester County Health Department Environmental Health immediately at 410-641-9559. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets.
The Milton Special Review Committee has recommended approval of the annexation of 50 acres on Harbeson Road eyed for a 163-unit housing project known as Scarlet Oaks. Council will discuss the recommendation at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 11, at the Milton library. In its recommendation, the...
Milford officials are working to capitalize on the city's rich history tied to the Mispillion River. The city grew up around the river thanks to the shipbuilding industry in the 18th and 19th centuries. The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Milford has teamed up with Delmarva Discovery Tours to offer...
MILTON, Del. – The Milton Police Department and the Town of Milton will host the 2022 Milton Night Out on Wednesday, August 3rd. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milton Memorial Park. You can join in the building and strengthening of the Milton community with food, refreshments, local vendors, free raffles, and tons of fun for all ages.
The election season for Ocean City Council officially got underway last week when the first candidate filed to run for one of the three seats up for election in November. Carol Proctor, 54, a Realtor and associate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Ocean City, said the impetus for her decision to run was to help make sure Ocean City retains the appeal it had for her when she began visiting here as a child.
On their third visit since early June, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending time at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday June 3, and again to celebrate their June 17 wedding anniversary.
Due to forecast weather conditions and the closure of Lewes Elementary School parking lot for paving, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market will not be open this Saturday, July 9. Market organizers hope to see their regular patrons and visitors from 8 a.m. to noon, next Saturday, July 16, or at the Wednesday Market from 8 to 11 a.m. each week at Crooked Hammock Brewery parking lot off Kings Highway.
A Millsboro man was charged July 2 after police say he went to a Rehoboth Beach restaurant and demanded a free bushel of crabs, while insinuating he had a gun. Teliam J. Austin, 20, went to Claws Seafood House in the second block of Rehoboth Avenue about 3 p.m. and approached three female employees asking for a free bushel of crabs, said Lt. Jaime Riddle of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.
