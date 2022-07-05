ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

JB Hook's - Live Music by Gracia

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, July 5, 2022, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. WHERE: JB Hook's, 2260 Bagnell Dam...

lakeexpo.com

302 Fawn Meadows Drive, Linn Creek, Missouri 65052

SUMMERTIME STUNNER ON 3 ACRES, 24'X32' DETACHED SHOP & RANCH-STYLE HOME WITH INGROUND POOL & OUTDOOR KITCHEN and COMES FURNISHED. This home is immaculate & the pride of ownership shines through. The kitchen provides lots of cabinets and gorgeous granite counter tops as well as a breakfast area and coffee bar. The Master Suite has been updated and includes a step-in shower, a jetted tub & walk-in closet with built-ins. This home also offers 2 guest suites with 1 guestroom attaching to the 2nd bath. This Rancher boasts a formal dining room with French doors & a large family/recreational room that opens to the pergola-covered patio, inground pool & outdoor kitchen. You will appreciate the full-sized laundry room for the storage. The living room features a vaulted ceiling & opens to the dining, kitchen & foyer. Oversized 2 car Garage. The detached shop is the perfect place to store extra vehicles or anything else your heart desires. This home has new flooring & has been freshly painted.
LINN CREEK, MO
lakeexpo.com

875 Parkside Place, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Located in the heart of Osage Beach is this charming condo community that features all of the must haves at an affordable price. Entering this small complex, notice how well maintained the grounds, landscaping & buildings are. Lots of parking available here & only 6 stairs to the unit or take the elevator for even easier access. Once inside, the amazing lake views will capture your attention but don’t miss all of the updates, including Schrock kitchen cabinets & granite countertops, new stove, light fixtures, ceiling fans, & all of the interior doors have been replaced. Selling completely furnished with brand new furniture & a new 65 inch smart TV. The spacious owner’s suite has new doors accessing the covered deck & the Nest Thermostat rounds out the interior updates. Pool deck resurfacing along with parking lot updates and rebuilding the lake side martini deck are being scheduled, all of which have already been paid for. Don't forget there is a boat & PWC slip in the protected cove!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

66 Suzanne Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Isn't it time you stop renting and start owning? This darling home is conveniently located in the heart of Camdenton and is near everything! It has been well maintained. You'll love the size of the garage/shop & fenced-in backyard. Imagine spending summer evenings grilling out on your back deck. The upper level of this home features the living area, kitchen, & master bedroom w/ a bathroom. The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms, a bathroom, as well as a laundry room. There is quick access to the backyard from the lower level. This feels rather private as the home sits at the end of the street and there is plenty of extra parking. Location is key! This home is just minutes from gas stations, grocery stores, shopping centers, & Camdenton schools. This one will go quickly. Don't delay.
CAMDENTON, MO
Lake Ozark, MO
lakeexpo.com

18 Spring Green Court, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath ONE OWNER second tier Ranch Walk Out home located in Four Seasons MO! This home boasts 3,000 square feet and additional lot as well as a strip of land to access water are included. This home has many features desired such as a double convection oven, public water, covered deck, walk out patio, woods on adjacent lot included, almost 500 sq feet of storage space, 2 living areas, main level living, four seasons amenities, new flooring, New Carrier HVAC (1 year old), New Water Softener (2 months old), New Aerator in the septic (1 year old), Interior Paint (2 years ago). Some furniture will be included. Come see this home today and start living life at the Lake!
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
lakeexpo.com

692 Shawnee View Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Stunning well-maintained Lakefront home with cove protection while having the million-dollar views on MM 24 in Sunrise Beach, MO! This 3 bed 3 bath home boasts over 3,000 sq ft and has been completely updated with exquisite custom finishes. Many features include enormous lakeside windows, granite countertops, custom cherry cabinets with wine rack, custom old world bar, stainless steel appliances, high end flooring, new updated lighting, 4-seasons room, massive living room with adjoining very spacious large den, spectacular rock wall fireplace, martini deck with hot tub, separate semi-private deck, zoned HVAC, garage, extra parking, vaulted ceilings, wired for surround sound, fire pit, skylights, 2500 sq ft concrete dock with 3 slips: 12x30, 12x32, 12x16 with two dock boxes & swim platform, 100 ft of lake front & so much more! This home is the complete package as it is large enough to sleep many people. Come see this & make this your oasis at the Lake! Showings start on 7/6/2022.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

62 Burning Bush Drive, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

A RARE opportunity to own 600 ft of lakefront, two homes and large detached garage with just under 3 acres! The possibilities are endless. One family estate never before been on the market, this is the diamond in the rough you have been searching for. The main house features open main level living, good bones, vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms up (could be four) , two baths and one full bath in lower level. Room to add additional bedroom in lower level. Attached lower level garage. Septic recently service, pumped and lines cleared. Water damage in lower level cleaned and serviced by US Disaster Restoration. Two fireplaces. Directly at the waters edge with recent survey no longer in the flood plain. The guest house is two bedroom, one bath with attached lower level garage. Large detached garage on one acre to complete the ultimate package. Multi families, large family, investment, use one. Super cool lakefront setting just minutes from Laurie amenities and the PERFECT boating!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
939theeagle.com

Just Jeff’s owner Jeff Spencer appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Readers from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine have once again voted Just Jeff’s as the best burger in town. Just Jeff’s owner Jeff Spencer was orphaned at a young age in Iowa, and ended up moving to Columbia with his uncle, who owned the Boonville livestock auction. Mr. Spencer started his business on a hot dog cart downtown. He joined 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour on Saturday’s “CEO Round Table”:
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Fire Burns Boat, Golf Cart, Shed & Boat Trailer At Lake Of The Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Fire struck the lakefront on Monday evening, burning a boat, golf cart, boat trailer and a shed. The Osage Beach Fire Protection District was called out to the fire at a residence on Willow Ln. at 8:42 p.m. The caller reported a golf cart on fire, next to a boat. The first crews to arrive found a golf cart and trailered boat in flames, approximately 35 feet apart. Nearby, a 10 x 15 foot shed was also engulfed in flames.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Three Injured In Golf Cart Rollover

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people from Lenexa, Kan. were injured on Sunday, on Red Arrow Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Angela Gerstner, 50, was driving a 2001 Easy Go Golf when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. 31-year-old Christopher Gilio...
LENEXA, KS
showmeprogress.com

This is far from over

In the past five days we’ve covered four different pro-choice demonstrations in Missouri – Sedalia, Jefferson City, Warrensburg, and Kansas City. The smaller demonstrations have been organized at the grassroots level via social media. The weather has been miserable – high humidity and high temperatures. Yet, people show up. That’s what happens when half the country loses their bodily automony on the whim of six right wingnuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

St. Charles Prosecutor Arrested In Lake Ozark

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar could be facing charges following an arrest by the Lake Ozark police department. Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Miller County jail on July 1 at approximately 2 a.m. Officials with the St. Charles...
LAKE OZARK, MO
kttn.com

Teenager ejected from go-kart life-flighted to Columbia hospital

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Ameren restores power after Monday outage at Lake of the Ozarks

LINN CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - An equipment failure at a power station led to outages for Ameren customers at Lake of the Ozarks. The outages happened around 6 p.m. Monday around the Linn Creek area. At the peak, a few more than 1,200 customers lost power. The transformer is near the Big Surf Water Park.
LINN CREEK, MO

