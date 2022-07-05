JB Hook's - Live Music by Gracia

Stunning well-maintained Lakefront home with cove protection while having the million-dollar views on MM 24 in Sunrise Beach, MO! This 3 bed 3 bath home boasts over 3,000 sq ft and has been completely updated with exquisite custom finishes. Many features include enormous lakeside windows, granite countertops, custom cherry cabinets with wine rack, custom old world bar, stainless steel appliances, high end flooring, new updated lighting, 4-seasons room, massive living room with adjoining very spacious large den, spectacular rock wall fireplace, martini deck with hot tub, separate semi-private deck, zoned HVAC, garage, extra parking, vaulted ceilings, wired for surround sound, fire pit, skylights, 2500 sq ft concrete dock with 3 slips: 12x30, 12x32, 12x16 with two dock boxes & swim platform, 100 ft of lake front & so much more! This home is the complete package as it is large enough to sleep many people. Come see this & make this your oasis at the Lake! Showings start on 7/6/2022.
Comments / 0