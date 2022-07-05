JB Hook's - Live Music by Gracia

Located in the heart of Osage Beach is this charming condo community that features all of the must haves at an affordable price. Entering this small complex, notice how well maintained the grounds, landscaping & buildings are. Lots of parking available here & only 6 stairs to the unit or take the elevator for even easier access. Once inside, the amazing lake views will capture your attention but don’t miss all of the updates, including Schrock kitchen cabinets & granite countertops, new stove, light fixtures, ceiling fans, & all of the interior doors have been replaced. Selling completely furnished with brand new furniture & a new 65 inch smart TV. The spacious owner’s suite has new doors accessing the covered deck & the Nest Thermostat rounds out the interior updates. Pool deck resurfacing along with parking lot updates and rebuilding the lake side martini deck are being scheduled, all of which have already been paid for. Don't forget there is a boat & PWC slip in the protected cove!

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO