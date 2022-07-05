ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Huge pileup involving 20 cars shut down I-85 for several hours

By Scott Den Herder
 2 days ago
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — At least 17 people were taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon after a series of wrecks on I-85 in Anderson County resulted in a massive pileup.

Nearly 20 vehicles were involved in the accident that happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 31. The cars littered the road, causing I-85 to shut down for several hours, according to EMS officials.

I-85 is now open at the site of the crash, the cause of which is still unknown.

A tractor-trailer was involved and two vehicles left the highway and struck trees, one of those cars flipping in the process.

Information about the number of injuries related to the accidents has not been released by emergency officials.

