Hyannis, NE

*** WATCH *** ANGRY ENCOUNTER: THREE ARRESTED, LARGE STACK OF CASH SEIZED… [DEVELOPING]

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – [DEVELOPING] – Police were alerted to a vehicle parked on Hiramar Road early this...

capecoddaily.com

capecoddaily.com

Sandwich Police seek vehicle that allegedly struck bicycle and left the scene

SANDWICH – A vehicle reportedly struck a bicyclist and left the scene in Sandwich. It happened on Cotuit Road by Piccadilly Road around 10:30 AM Saturday. Rescuers evaluated the bicyclist who declined to go the hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Sandwich Police seek vehicle that allegedly struck bicycle and left the scene appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Hit & run suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a bizarre series of events Saturday afternoon. Sometime after 5 PM a report of a hit & run crash in the area of Route 132 & Independence Drive was received. Police spotted the suspect vehicle but it took off. a pursuit was quickly called off for safety reasons. The […] The post Hit & run suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE
1420 WBSM

Brockton Man Charged for Setting Fires as Break-in Diversion

BROCKTON — A Brockton man has been arrested on suspicion of setting a series of fires in March 2021 to distract authorities from a break-in at the Westgate Mall Sears. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Friday that 29-year-old Brian Leite was indicted on June 30 on charges of burning a building, malicious destruction of property, wanton or reckless destruction of wood, and breaking and entering, among other charges.
BROCKTON, MA
Hyannis, NE
Hyannis, NE
whdh.com

Brockton man arrested for alleged arson to distract from break-in

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested for allegedly setting a series of fires to distract from a break-in according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. On June 30, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted Brian Leite, 29, on one count of burning of a building,...
BROCKTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Several evaluated after crash on Route 28 behind the Cape Cod Mall

HYANNIS – Just after 4 PM Saturday there was a two vehicle crash on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. Several parties were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN The post Several evaluated after crash on Route 28 behind the Cape Cod Mall appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 35, charged in fatal Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was charged in a fatal Mansfield crash earlier this week. Gonsahn Kamara, 35, is charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor – 2nd offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations.
MANSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

3 people rushed to hospital in Westport crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Westport on Friday morning. Westport police said the accident happened on Route 88. “A vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up obstructing the driver’s view,” the department said in a Facebook post.
WESTPORT, MA
capecoddaily.com

Huge fire at Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters

NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the hsitoric Veranda House hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. At least one other structure was also damaged in the blaze. Incredibly no injuries have been reported. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod are ferrying to the […] The post Huge fire at Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Nantucket Officials Report Few Incidents Independence Day Weekend

NANTUCKET – Despite over over 27,000 beach visits over the course of Independence Day weekend, Nantucket authorities said they had plenty of coverage and few reported safety incidents across the island. Police Chief William Pittman said that calls for intoxicated persons were up this year, but added that’s a sign… .
NANTUCKET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Fire breaks out at Oak Bluffs laundromat

OAK BLUFFS – A fire broke out at an Oak Bluffs laundromat about2 PM Friday. The fire reportedly involved two dryers at the Wash Ashore laundry on Circuit Avenue. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. The post Fire breaks out at Oak Bluffs laundromat appeared first on CapeCod.com.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police responded to possible hostage situation involving gun

What appeared to be a serious situation involving a gun and hostages in Fall River on Wednesday turned out to be something much different. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, police responded to Hall Street after a call concerning a possible hostage situation. Once on scene, Officers secured a perimeter around the home.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Cement spill on Route 6 that caused traffic issues leads to arrest

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Thursday, at approximately 10:46 a.m., Dartmouth Police responded to the area of State Road at Arcadia Avenue after receiving reports of a substantial amount of wet cement in the roadway. Upon arrival, it was learned that the vehicle responsible for the spill had left the...
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Overnight fire damages house in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a house fire shortly before 1:30 AM Friday. The fire at 38 Uncle Vinie’s Road appeared to start on the outside of the structure. Firefighters doused the flames and checked for any extension to the attic. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The post Overnight fire damages house in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Seize Three Firearms and Drugs During Search Warrant Execution in Hyde Park

At about 4:49 AM on Wednesday July 6, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with the BPD SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the area of 42 Georgetowne Drive in Hyde Park, leading to the arrests of Ruben Santos, 19, Hyde Park and Exzavian Diaz, 20, of Fitchburg. The warrant was applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing investigation. The suspects were placed in custody on scene without incident after officers recovered a loaded Ruger Security 9 handgun equipped with a laser sight, a Nagant M1895 revolver and a loaded Glock 17 handgun equipped with a large capacity magazine. Officers also recovered four plastic bags containing approximately 94 grams of fentanyl as well as 322 oxycodone pills along with other evidence.
FITCHBURG, MA
capecod.com

Tuesday crash in West Barnstable caused no injuries but major delays

WEST BARNSTABLE – Tuesday afternoon, West Barnstable firefighters responded to this crash on Main Street (Route 6A) and High Street. A Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and a Hyundai Elantra sedan collided. Despite the damage, there were no injuries. Traffic was heavily backed up until the scene was cleared. Cape Wide...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Head-on crash reported in Bourne

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 9 AM. The crash happened at Route 28A and Roberta Avenue just of the Otis Rotary. Despite heavy damage, the two drivers were treated and released at the scene. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area. The post Head-on crash reported in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA

