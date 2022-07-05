ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

More details emerge on group accused of causing chaos at NC Target

By Madison Forsey
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gw1fB_0gV7xigf00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX 8 is learning more about the group Winston-Salem police say is responsible for the chaos at the Hanes Mall Boulevard Target last week .

Police believe two men from Fremont, Ohio, and one man from Marion, North Carolina, are at the center.

The men are connected to an Ohio-based group called “Dad’s Against Predators” or “D.A.P”

According to Winston-Salem police, 28-year-old Jay Carnicom, 29-year-old Joshua Mundy and 37-year-old Jason Chipps went inside Target to confront a 25-year-old man they lured there by making him believe he was meeting someone underage.

‘Dads Against Predators’ involved in NC Target shooting, robbery

The group started filming the man, and the man slapped the phone out of one of the “D.A.P” member’s hands.

They started fighting, and the man allegedly there to meet someone underage fired his gun, hitting Carnicom in the leg.

The group took the man’s gun and ran.

According to the Assistant Chief of the Fremont Police Department, Carnicom went to a local area hospital to seek treatment for the gunshot wound.

He says he wasn’t surprised when he got word the group was involved in the situation.

He’s dealt with them for years and tells FOX 8 they’ve been banned from various grocery stores in the Ohio area because their meet-ups turn into physical violence.

Thieves steal $7K worth of copper wire from Lincoln County Lowes, deputies say

The assistant chief acknowledges the group has brought awareness to a problem, but his agency can’t condone their tactics.

FOX8 reached out to Mundy to get his side of the story.

In a message, he tells FOX8 he can’t get into details, but his group is cooperating with the investigation and maintain they did not do anything wrong.

In a post on Mundy’s Instagram, he says he is “heavily considering retiring and removing myself from the field.”

Fremont police say Mundy and Carnicom do not have any past charges related to D.A.P activities.

Winston-Salem police have not filed any charges against the people involved and say this is still an active and open investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man with loaded gun ran through NC Lowe’s ‘for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrest warrants shed new light on a frightening scene that unfolded at a Greensboro Lowe’s on Wednesday. At 3:30 p.m., Greensboro officers were investigating in the area when an armed person ran into the Lowe’s on East Cone Boulevard. According to the warrant, the armed person, later identified as 23-year-old Rayvon […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
City
Fremont, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Marion, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, NC
FOX8 News

Charges upgraded for couple accused of killing baby in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The charges for a couple accused of killing a baby in Buncombe County were upgraded Wednesday. We previously reported that Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, and Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, were arrested and charged in the death of 2-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson. Fuhr-Farlow was...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Target
my40.tv

Drone shot out of sky in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators are working to track down the person who shot down a man's drone in Burke County on Sunday. Dan Brand, a drone pilot certified by the FAA, was trying to get the perfect aerial shot of Burke County's mountains and sunset when someone opened fire.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wfdd.org

Police warn against vigilante justice after Target shooting incident

Winston-Salem police officials are speaking out about the perils of vigilante justice after a recent incident at a Target store left two people wounded. Police say three men filmed their confrontation with a 25-year-old man at a Winston-Salem Target last Tuesday. During an ensuing altercation, the victim shot his firearm, wounding one of the suspects in the leg. The suspects then took the gun from him and fled the store. One was later treated for his gunshot wound. The victim also sought treatment for his injuries at an area hospital.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Suspect in deadly DUI golf cart crash has case continued

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The suspect charged in a deadly golf cart crash in Statesville had his case continued by a judge Tusday. Investigators said 23-year-old Austin Harmon crashed into a golf cart off Fort Dobbs Road on June 13. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly shooting in Salisbury; no suspect yet

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Salisbury after a man was found shot to death, the Salisbury Police Department said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around midnight Tuesday, July 5, near 121 Oakwood Ave. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

3 Davidson County deputies retire after 30 years

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Suicides, stand-offs and deputy-involved shootings are just some of the things three Davidson County deputies have seen during their 30 years with the sheriff’s office. They’ve watched how criminals have become craftier, and their jobs have gotten more dangerous, but they’ve never lost the mission to protect the citizens they […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Body of deceased male found floating in river on Fourth of July

Emergency responders rappel down embankment to retrieve body. TRYON––On Monday around noon, Saluda Fire and Rescue and Tryon Fire Department were dispatched to a section of the North Pacolet River in Tryon along US 176, within a hundred yards of the Twin Bridges area. The section of the...
TRYON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy