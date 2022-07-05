ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Duffer Brothers confirm *that* Stranger Things character is dead

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

The Netflix show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, weigh in on one of the two-part season 4 finale's biggest casualties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoSJr_0gV7wi9W00
(Image credit: Netflix)

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4, Volume 2*

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have a hard time letting go of their characters. Not only have they admitted it themselves, but lead actor Millie Bobby Brown has called them out for only killing off a handful since the Netflix show began in 2016.

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 saw a couple of villains and a hero meet their demise, however, and now the duo has confirmed that one character in particular is "definitively" dead: Matthew Modine's villainous Dr. Martin Brenner.

"For real this time. He's toast," the pair joked while appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab), referencing how Brenner was believed to have wiped out by a Demogorgon way back in season 1, only to resurface in the most recent installment. (Modine did show up in season 2, but the scenes in question were flashbacks).

The scientist, who used to carry out tests on Eleven and the other superpowered children at Hawkins National Lab, was fatally shot by Lieutenant Colonel Sullivan's troops in the eighth episode of season 4, titled 'Papa', as he tried to carry a sedated Eleven away from the compromised NINA Project compound. While he was the one that drugged her before placing a shock collar around her neck, he tells Eleven as he bleeds out that he's always seen her as is family. A master manipulator with murky morals until the very end, eh, Martin?

Elsewhere in the new interview, the Duffers stated that everyone's favorite D&D-loving metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) is "sadly" gone, too – having been attacked be a bunch of Demobats. But that's fortunately not the case for Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield, who just about escaped with her life after using herself as bait for big bad Vecna in episode 9.

"She's brain dead, but yeah, she's alive. She's blind and all of her bones are broken, but yeah, she's doing great, Josh," they teased. "She's seen better days."

If you're on the hunt for more Hawkins-related content, check out our breakdown of the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 ending and how it all sets up Stranger Things season 5, or our spoiler-heavy list of who dies in Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2. If you're not keen to dwell on the darker stuff, though, we've rounded up all of the fun Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 Easter eggs here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqCTb_0gV7wi9W00

I am a freelance Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

The Boys season 3, episode 8 review: "Not the fight we were promised"

Warning: this review contains major spoilers for The Boys season 3, episode 8. If you haven’t watched the season finale on Prime Video, stop reading now! The Boys has a pedigree for producing great finales. The first season ended with Becca revealing that she was raising Homelander’s son, while the second culminated in Stormfront’s bloody take-down. Heading into Soldier Boy’s and Homelander’s big showdown, expectations were high: could this...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Max Mayfield
Person
Matt Duffer
Person
Matthew Modine
Person
Matt Ross
Person
Ross Duffer
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show

FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Duffer Brothers#Stranger Things#Brain Dead#Demogorgon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar

Steven Yeun joins Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho's next movie

Steven Yeun has been cast alongside Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho's upcoming sci-fi flick. Yeun made a name for himself starring as Glenn from the first season of AMC's long-running survival horror series The Walking Dead all the way through to the character's brutal death at the hands of Negan in season six. He would later become the first Asian American actor nominated for an Academy Award for his critically acclaimed work on Minari, which he starred in and executive produced. He currently has roles in the adult animated series Tuca & Bertie and Invincible.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

HBO cancels Gentleman Jack after two seasons

The US network won't be backing a third season of the Sally Wainwright drama – but there could still be hope. Gentleman Jack has been canceled by HBO after just two seasons. Created by Happy Valley's Sally Wainwright, the Suranne Jones-led period drama centers on real-life Yorkshire-based landowner Anne Lister, retroactively dubbed "the first modern lesbian", as she strikes up a romance with the wealthy Ann Walker, and navigates male-dominated business ventures in the early 1800s.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy