Cinemas are stopping teenagers in suits from seeing Minions: The Rise of Gru

By Emily Garbutt
 4 days ago

Minions: The Rise of Gru is continuing to cause chaos in cinemas worldwide, thanks to the #gentleminions trend that originated on TikTok.

The trend involves groups (Gru-pes?) of young people filming themselves going to see the movie on the big screen while dressed in smart attire, which they then post on TikTok. Some also take bananas into the screenings, as they are the preferred snack of the movie's yellow protagonists.

However, there have also been reports of rowdy behavior at some screenings, including shouting, cheering, and throwing popcorn, which has led some theaters to stop teens in suits from gaining entry to the movie.

A spokesperson for UK cinema chain ODEON told Sky News : "Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances."

Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is the follow-up to 2015's Despicable Me prequel Minions , had a record-breaking opening weekend when it was released on July 1, grossing over $200 million worldwide. It's an origin story for the supervillain Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, and the voice cast also includes Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Julie Andrews.

The spin-off's release was delayed significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and those taking part in the #gentleminions trend have celebrated the end of the "five-year wait".

Minions: The Rise of Gru is out in cinemas now. If you don't feel like dusting off your suit, take a look at our upcoming movies guide for everything else coming our way this year.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Untrumping America
4d ago

Kids can shout, cheer, and throw popcorn, in any clothing. Stopping them from looking nice, isn't going to make those people behave. They are disrespectful because they want to be, not because of their clothing.

James Brien
4d ago

shouting and throwing popcorn etc......do these theatre owners remember the Rocky Horror Picture show?

Vanessa C
4d ago

Come one stop it. let them in! they are being kids. better for them to do that and not be out there doing things they shouldn't be doing

