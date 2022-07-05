ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock cancels adaptation of award-winning fantasy book years into development

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
(Image credit: NBCUniversal/Peacock)

Peacock has scrapped its adaptation of an award-winning fantasy book that spent years in development. The show was set to focus on the first novel in the Green Bone Saga, titled Jade City. News of the adaptation broke back in 2020.

"Sad to share that after years in development, Peacock has decided not to move forward with the TV show of Jade City," book author Fonda Lee (opens in new tab) shared on Twitter. "It's a big disappointment. But we're looking for a new home for the project, and I have faith someone else will share the vision of the Kaul family onscreen."

Jade City has won the World Fantasy and the Aurora Award, and was nominated for Nebula, Dragon, Ignyte, and Locus Awards. The book revolves around the mineral jade, which gives the warriors who wear it special capabilities. Jade can only be found on an island named Kekon, which the Kaul crime syndicate family partly controls. Lee has described the book (opens in new tab) as "a gangster family saga set in a modern era Asia-inspired fantasy metropolis where rival clans vie for control of territory, business, and magical jade that endows those who wear it with superhuman martial arts powers."

No reason has been given for the cancellation. Treadstone executive producer Dave Kalstein, The Expanse director Breck Eisner, and The Brave executive producer and creator Dean Georgaris were adapting the novel and were set to serve as executive producers. Kalstein was also writing the series, with Eisner directing.

Time will tell if Lee's story finds a new home and finally makes it to screen. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.

