Over the course of 2022, our spy photographers have been sending us loads of images of new Lamborghini Urus variants. Among them is the high-horsepower model expected to be known as the Urus Evo. But in order for Lamborghini to maintain its excellent success with the Urus, it has to adapt and evolve to become more than just an exciting Italian super SUV. It needs to become an environmentally responsible machine that Greenpeace can't attack. We've known for some time that the Lamborghini Urus will eventually go all-electric, but before then, a hybrid will make us more comfortable with the idea of electrified Lambos. For the first time, our photographers have now caught that very vehicle on camera.

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO