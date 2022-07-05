ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Woman wanted for double stabbing in St. Cloud

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Cloud, MN) -- A woman is wanted in connection with a double stabbing in St. Cloud....

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Four wounded in St. Cloud shooting

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Authorities in St. Cloud say there's no threat to the community after a shooting that wounded four people, including a 15-year-old. Police say the shooting happened yesterday evening just a block from the St. Cloud University campus. Witnesses told police that a group of young men were arguing in an alley, when a car pulled-up and two men started firing. Police say all four victims were seriously injured, but are now in stable condition at a local hospital.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 hurt after shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 15-year-old boy was among the four people hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting in St. Cloud.  The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:47 p.m. in the alley near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 11th Street South, in a residential neighborhood close to the St. Cloud State University campus. According to investigators, multiple people were involved in an argument before shots rang out. The victims were described as three men between the ages of 19 and 21, and one 15-year-old boy. All are in serious but stable condition.Brianca Carter, who lives in the neighborhood, said that she knows the youngest victim. "That's a family friend of mine," she said, adding that this summer has seen an increase in crime in the area. No arrests have been made in the shooting, but police say there is no threat to the public. The shooting is under investigation. 
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

St. Cloud shooting: 4 people hurt including teen boy

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - There is no lingering threat to the public after a shooting in St. Cloud, Minnesota left four people hurt Wednesday evening. Officers responded around 5:47 p.m. for the report of a shooting near 6th Avenue and 11th Street South. The scene is just a block from the St. Cloud State University campus.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Sherburne County Stabbing Suspect Arrested in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Cloquet man is charged with second-degree assault after he was arrested in St. Cloud for a stabbing on Monday. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Tyler Bober and the 35-year-old victim were at a get-together at a home on Elk Lake north of Zimmerman when the two began fighting. Investigators say Bober pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the stomach, and then fled the scene. He was arrested hours later.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager critically wounded in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating Wednesday after a shooting in the Payne - Phalen neighborhood left a teenager fighting for his life.  The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Rose Avenue. Responding officers found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews brought the boy to Regions Hospital for treatment. Police described his condition as critical.  So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Several shooting incidents investigated in Twin Cities

(Brooklyn Center, MN) -- Brooklyn Center police say at least 100 rounds were fired in an early morning gunfight. Officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a-m. Several 9-1-1 callers said two groups of people were shooting at each other in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Investigators recovered 75 spent bullet casings in the parking lot and 25 more at another shooting scene. Police say they have received no reports of any injuries.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 stabbed during fight in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police say a woman stabbed two people during a fight in St. Cloud early Sunday morning.The city's police department responded to a fight in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and First Street South around 1:45 a.m.A 44-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, then fled the scene. Police are searching for her.The 35-year-old was seriously injured, but is expected to survive. The 19-year-old suffered minor injuries. Both were cited for disorderly conduct.A 27-year-old woman who was involved in the fight also received a citation.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woman Wanted#Police#Fifth Avenue#Violent Crime#Mn
Bring Me The News

Body recovered from Mississippi River near hydro plant in St. Paul

The Ford Dam Scenic Overlook in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood overlooks the area where responders recovered a body from the Mississippi River during the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities recovered a body from the Mississippi River in St. Paul...
willmarradio.com

St. Paul Man Expected To Recover From Injuries Suffered In Boat Accident

(Stillwater, MN). -- A St. Paul man is expected to recover after a boat accident on the St. Croix River near Stillwater Sunday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called at around 7:30 p-m on a report of a man who’d been hit in the face by a boat propeller. Authorities responded and found a 37-year-old man suffering from facial injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
STILLWATER, MN
KNOX News Radio

18-year-old man dies in MN fireworks explosion

An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bulletin-news.com

Man Who Died in St. Paul House Fire Had Huge Heart and Adventurous Spirit

Wes Stone held a strong commitment to helping others and giving homeless people a place to stay. After a fire broke out at his home in the Merriam Park area on Sunday morning, the 72-year-old man from St. Paul perished. Two boarders who were at his residence were able to flee; neighbors also said that a woman and her small boy lived there but weren’t there when the fire broke out.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two injured in Tuesday morning St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two are injured after a shooting in St. Paul that happened shortly before noon on Tuesday.St. Paul police officers responded to a 911 call regarding two people shot around the area of Rice Street and Como Avenue.Officers say they found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.Both victims were transported to Regions Hospital. The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the woman is unknown at the time.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Weekly COVID-19 report from MDH shows low case, death numbers

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday released their 7-day statewide COVID-19 totals. Last week the MDH stopped sending out daily number updates and switched to weekly updates, which in this case includes the 7 days from June 29th through July 5th. Statewide, they reported 2684 additional cases and reinfections of coronavirus and 19 deaths. Locally, there were 220 in Stearns County, 46 in Kandiyohi, 34 in Meeker, 17 in Chippewa, 12 in Renville and zero in Swift and Pope Counties, and no COVID-related deaths reported in the local area over the past week.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Venting on Facebook costs angry Minnesota beekeeper $370,000

Venting on social media proved costly for a Minnesota beekeeper, who now must pay $370,000 to a couple who sold him bees that later died. A Traverse County jury made the award to Nancy and Keith Budke of Wheaton, Minn. The Budkes, in the bee business for more than 40 years, sold 75 Texas hives to Nick Olsen of Maple Lake.
WHEATON, MN
WJON

Central Minnesota Man Wipes Out His Bank Account From Computer Scam

My friend, Dr. Katie, from Computer Dynamics in St. Cloud, called me with this information to remind people to watch out for scammers trying to take their money. It's a sad story, but one of our own here in central Minnesota, along with many others that have fallen for this crime, had their bank account completely wiped out recently because of how it all started; with a simple pop-up on their computer screen.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy