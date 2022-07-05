ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO LOOK AT BIDS FOR ROAD RESURFACING

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBids for a road resurfacing project in Brenham will be considered by the Brenham City Council on Thursday. Councilmembers will look to accept a bid from Clark Construction of Texas for Onyx Resurfacing on six street sections. With the Onyx Resurfacing project, Clark Construction will perform spot repairs on sections that...

