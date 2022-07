An infant is safe and an irresponsible mother is behind bars, following the quick thinking of a Slidell Walmart employee. The employee called police after realizing the woman was extremely intoxicated. Upon arrival, police were told that the woman's 16 day-old infant was in the in the hot van. The infant was found in the van under a blanket, already experiencing overheating symptoms.

