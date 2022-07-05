ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee County, WI

Four Men Arrested in Kewaunee County for Check Fraud

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour men have been arrested in connection with an attempted check fraud in Luxemburg. Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski says his department was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. last Thursday (June...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 2

seehafernews.com

Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Sheboygan

The Sheboygan Police Department has arrested a suspect involved in a recent armed robbery. Officers were informed yesterday (July 6th) at around 4:40 p.m. of a man brandishing a handgun. When they arrived, they found a juvenile who had been robbed at gunpoint. A suspect was identified and arrested later...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for 2 suspects in shooting at SW Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA - A victim of a shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station has been hospitalized in serious condition. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that shortly before 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to reports of a person shot at a BP gas station on the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 dead in shooting outside Publix in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead in the parking lot of a Publix in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon, police said. It happened around noon at the Emory Commons shopping center, off North Decatur Road about a mile from Emory University, where officers located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. They said he may have been inside a vehicle.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Police Identify Man Wanted in Connection to 4TH of July Shooting

The Sheboygan Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to an Independence Day shooting. The SPD revealed that the shooting began as a verbal dispute between two groups. The situation escalated, and 22-year-old Lemmar T. Washington Jr. of Sheboygan pulled a gun and shot a 40-year-old man in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

The woman accused of the most high-profile murder in Green Bay in recent memory has pleaded not guilty. Taylor Schabusiness was in Brown County Court yesterday (July 6th) where she entered that plea on charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating A Corpse, and Third-Degree Sexual Assault. She is accused of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County police searching for Dollar General thief

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are asking help to identify a man wanted for breaking into a Stockbridge store June 26. The unidentified male is accused of causing more than $1,000 in damage to the Dollar General store on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. He also got away with an undetermined amount of merchandise, police said.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police say 14-year-old allegedly caught with a stolen police car

Atlanta police say that an alleged 14-year-old was caught with a stolen police vehicle, but was taken into custody without incident. Atlanta Police Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum spoke with city commissioners to discuss how frequently authorities see young teens drive up incidents of auto-crime.
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

Couple jailed after stealing $6,000 from convenience store on Prior Station Road

Report: Rockmart PD arrests man during traffic stop with drugs after pills, weed spotted by officer →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
ROCKMART, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Fleeing from law enforcement on the rise

Early last week, local deputies chased all the way to LaGrange a speeder who refused to stop. As he was speeding away, he tossed guns and drugs out his window. Later in the week, a woman sleeping in her bed was killed when a 14-year-old running from police drove his car into her home.
COLUMBUS, GA
wfxl.com

Teen driving 130 mph crashes into home, killing Georgia woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- A woman was killed after a car driven by a teenager fleeing a Georgia sheriff's deputy crashed into her house. It happened Thursday in suburban Atlanta. The deputy was pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. The 14-year-old reached speeds of...
ATLANTA, GA
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Todd P. Mueller, 48, Two Rivers, Bail Jumping-Felony, and misdemeanor. Intentional Improper Animal Shelter-Sanitation on 5/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years concurrent with 21 CF 403 but consecutive to the sentence imposed on 20 CF 578. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay restitution to Lakeshore Humane Society in the amount of $1,080.52; 6) Have no pets or take care of any animals; 7) Thirty (30) days imposed and stayed to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 8) Pay costs of action; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined. 10) Submit DNA sample. Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months concurrent with count 1, but consecutive to the sentence imposed on 20 CF 578. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample. Defendant has no sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

