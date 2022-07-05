ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Severe thunderstorms and dangerous heat possible on Wednesday

islandfreepress.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere weather is possible for the Outer Banks on Wednesday afternoon and evening, while excessive heat will impact coastal North Carolina throughout the day, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport /...

islandfreepress.org

Donald Trumpet
2d ago

This is the part of the year I hate the most. It gets EXTREMELY humid because of the potential rain (that generally never comes) driving the heat index upwards of 130ish. Then if it does actually rain, it only lasts for like 30 minutes before the sun comes back out and begins to evaporate the recent rainwater, creating a swampy, greenhouse-like environment. I can’t wait for fall 😫

islandfreepress.org

Strong to severe thunderstorms and dangerous heat expected through Saturday

An active week of thunderstorms starts on Wednesday, coupled with excessive heat, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport / Morehead City office. Dangerous heat indices of 100 degrees or more are expected on Wednesday, July 6. Then, later this afternoon and especially this evening, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, bringing a threat for damaging winds and torrential downpours with localized flooding. Some large hail and frequent lightning may accompany the storms as well.
NEWPORT, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for 23 NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly two dozen North Carolina counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning threat until 11 p.m. Wednesday. These storms are likely to be scattered and can be anywhere from strong to severe within the watch area this afternoon and into the evening hours, the National Weather Service said. The more intense storm cells may also bring gusty and damaging winds. Hail is also possible.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings, Leave Damage

BREAKING: A tornado warning has been issued for Worcester and Somerset Counties until 10 p.m. BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms spawned tornado warnings across Maryland and dumped rain Tuesday afternoon across Central Maryland, leaving some damage in its wake. Caroline County is under a tornado warning until 7:45 p.m. The National Weather Service said a possible tornado was located over Bowie at 5:28 p.m., moving Southeast at 25 mph. Some Bowie residents reported felled trees after the storm struck. There have been no reported injuries as a result of the weather. Welp. I never thought I’d see a tornado hit Bowie, but here we are… pic.twitter.com/sHjdkydIJ0 —...
BOWIE, MD
State
North Carolina State
City
Morehead City, NC
City
Newport, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Dry conditions expand in N.C.

The most recent drought map, released Thursday, June 30, showed dry conditions blanketing the state as North Carolina’s second-driest June on record drew to a close. While the June 23 map showed 69 of North Carolina’s 100 counties facing some level of drought or dryness, only one county — Hyde County — escaped designation in the June 30 map. Moderate and severe drought is thus far restricted to the eastern part of the state, with all of Western North Carolina designated as abnormally dry.
westbendnews.net

Severe Weather Strikes Area

Thunderstorms rumbled through the NE Indiana & NW Ohio area early this morning. The National Weather Service is predicting more severe weather this afternoon and evening. This is in addition to the Heat Advisory for today due to Heat Indices expected to reach above 100 degrees this afternoon. Locally, in Antwerp from a local weather spotter, over 2.5 inches of rain this morning was reported.
ANTWERP, OH
WNCT

Drought affects eastern North Carolina farms, corn crops at most risk

The combination of high temperatures and minimal rainfall is concerning eastern North Carolina farmers. Drought affects eastern North Carolina farms, corn …. Plymouth has unique Civil War history with lighthouse, …. Civil War history big part of Plymouth culture. Organization recognizes National Park and Recreation …. Law enforcement warns residents...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

First responders prepare for rip currents, thunderstorms along Crystal Coast

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Tropical Storm Colin, downgraded to a tropical depression late Saturday night, brought strong winds and some heavy rainfall to the beaches the holiday weekend, prompting emergency response teams to prepare to take action for any water rescues or other emergencies that might happen. The...
The Daily South

Casings From Thousands of Molting Flies Pile Up on North Carolina Lake

A suspected fish kill at a North Carolina lake turned out to be something much less alarming. According to Yadkin Riverkeeper, the "gross" scum covering parts of High Rock Lake outside Salisbury is actually the result of thousands of molting mayflies shedding their casings. "It's gross and scummy, but doesn't...
SALISBURY, NC
WITN

Man visiting Emerald Isle beach drowned Wednesday

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man visiting Emerald Isle beach drowned Wednesday. First responders got the emergency call around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to the 4800 block of Ocean Drive. The 57-year-old died from his injuries and was pronounced dead, according to town officials. Officials say the man will not...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Lenoir, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Greene; Lenoir; Pitt The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Greene County in eastern North Carolina Northeastern Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina South central Pitt County in eastern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grifton, or near Ayden, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Ayden, Grifton, Graingers, Roundtree, Ormondsville, Hookerton and Gardnerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

State record Graysby Grouper caught off North Carolina coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state record Graysby Grouper was caught by a South Carolina man last month off of the North Carolina coast. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Edward Tait, of Little River, South Carolina, caught the three-pound, 0.8-ounce fish off of Ocean Isle Beach on June 30th. The catch may also be a world record.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WITN

Several New Bern streets to close again Wednesday night

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in one Eastern North Carolina city may have to change their over night travel plans Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. S. Front Street, the southbound lanes of Middle and Craven Streets were closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. They will close again Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC

