Severe thunderstorms and dangerous heat possible on Wednesday

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Greene; Lenoir; Pitt The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Greene County in eastern North Carolina Northeastern Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina South central Pitt County in eastern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grifton, or near Ayden, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Ayden, Grifton, Graingers, Roundtree, Ormondsville, Hookerton and Gardnerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREENE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO