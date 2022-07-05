ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

Siblings missing from Benton found safely

By Miriam Battles
 2 days ago

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police said two children who were reported missing Tuesday have been found safely.

Police initially reported that the 11-year-old and 12-year-old siblings were missing from the Tyndall Park area.

Police have not released any additional information.

