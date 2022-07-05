Heat advisories continue throughout the area

Forecast: Today will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and humid with some showers/rain south of the city this morning. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80. Outside of a stray shower, it will be quiet and mild tonight with temps falling into the 60s to around 70. Tomorrow we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps some isolated showers in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.Looking Ahead: Saturday starts off with some clouds and potentially some showers south of the city. We should see some clearing the remainder of the day with highs in the low 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like sunshine prevails with highs in the low 80s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO