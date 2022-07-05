ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Heat advisories continue throughout the area

 2 days ago
Heat advisories remain in effect throughout the area as heat indices are forecast to be 100 or above for the next several days. To the east of our area, an excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. A heat advisory remains in effect until 8...

