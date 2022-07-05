ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Hot and humid week continues ahead of weekend rain

By Isaac Williams
wcbi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and quite humid weather continues for the next several days. Rain chances increase by Saturday. TUESDAY: On the heels of a warm and mostly dry 4th of...

www.wcbi.com

breezynews.com

Local Heat Advisory Extended, Heat Warning for Parts of State

The heat advisory for much of Mississippi including the local area has been extended through Thursday and an excessive heat warning has been posted for the Delta and the northern part of the state. Increasing humidity and temperatures in the 90s are expected to produce dangerous heat stress– which is forecast to continue into the weekend. The heat index is expected to reach between 106 and 110 degrees locally. In the heat warning area, it could go as high as 115.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

July 4th is Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – July 4th is Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day in Mississippi, where residents are allowed to fish without a saltwater fishing license. Stores like Academy Sports say they are seeing more people come by to gear up to fish over the holiday, even those that might not be able to make it down to the Gulf Coast. To help accommodate everyone from first-timers, to families on a budget, to expert anglers, store manager Andrew Blount says they have certain items, including rods and tackle boxes that are up to 30 percent off.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

MHP wrote almost 8,000 tickets over holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – One person died on state highways in Mississippi over the July 4th holiday weekend. The fatal accident happened in Wilkinson County, in southwest Mississippi, on July 2nd. A 16-year-old died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into an embankment. The Mississippi Highway Patrol...
JACKSON, MS
styleblueprint.com

Refuel at Mississippi’s 12 “Gas Station Gourmet” Hotspots

We understand that elevated fuel costs can make a trip to the gas station a painful experience. But on some visits, you might just find something else inside the station to dull the pain a bit — great food! While the wall of jerky and the robotic brisket-ordering system at Buc-ee’s (a gas station complex that can be seen from the International Space Station) might be impressive, we prefer smaller, down-home service stations when we’re hunting for tasty food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

Infighting continues to plague Coastal Mississippi tourism bureau

GULFPORT, Mississippi – The state’s largest tourism bureau is once again caught in the crosshairs of infighting by members of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Coastal Mississippi, a taxpayer-funded tourism bureau, is tasked with marketing the entire Gulf Coast as a destination for Jackson, Hancock and Harrison Counties. But for the second time since September, Harrison County supervisors are at the center of strife that could affect the tourism agency’s ability to do business.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased in Mississippi

Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

WLBT

Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Buddy, is back with the family of Wade Davis. Davis was out walking Buddy on June 22 when the two disappeared....
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

$450M available for Mississippi water projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced $450 million was made available for drinking water, wastewater and storm water projects in Mississippi cities and counties. The agency released regulations and other information that will aid eligible cities, counties and certain other public utilities in applying for the Mississippi Municipality and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

breezynews.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Jackson; $35,000 ticket won in Holmes County

Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

More than 3,000 added virus cases over holiday weekend

Another indication that COVID-19 remains a health threat in Mississippi comes in the latest update on cases from the Mississippi State Department of Health, which Tuesday reported an additional 3,240 cases of the virus over the Independence Day holiday weekend. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

MHP: One death, 168 DUI arrests made during July 4 holiday period

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi state troopers investigated one fatal crash during the Independence Day holiday period. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) began its holiday enforcement period on Friday, July 1 and it ended Tuesday night. During this time, MHP used all available troopers to remove impaired drivers from state...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
TUPELO, MS

