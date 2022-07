MURPHYSBORO – The Jackson County Health Department in Murphysboro reminds you that vaccinations are an important part of getting your child ready to return to the classroom. School vaccination requirements are enforced to protect your child from diseases like meningitis, pertussis, chicken pox, polio, and measles. Also, it is important to remember that students who are not vaccinated and do not have proof of immunity will be excluded from school if there is a disease outbreak.

