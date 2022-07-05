ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Pandemic food assistance program for children and students receives influx for summer months, Massachusetts officials say

By Juliet Schulman-Hall
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Massachusetts received federal approval to provide summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT), which will provide food assistance to approximately 400,000 school age children and 109,000 children under the age of six who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, said the state Department of Transitional Assistance. P-EBT, a federal...

MassLive.com

