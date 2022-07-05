ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for July 5

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjvLj_0gV7t2T000

Bicyclist injured after being hit by car in Collier County, death investigation commences after 2 children pulled from FGCU’s Lakefront Beach, police investigating shooting at Travelodge that left 1 hospitalized, storm chances increasing Tuesday.

These stories & more — Alan Campbell and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 6

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Where the SWFL tourism money is going

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, we learn where the latest tourism dollars are going. Southwest Florida International Airport eclipsed 1M passengers in January, February, March, and April. While the 1.5M passengers in March broke a record for monthly passengers. In Collier County, the average daily room rate at a...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Missing Mass. girl, mom may be in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says a 7-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in Southwest Florida. Investigators out of Springfield, Mass. say Ava Melendez was reported missing on May 6. She may be in the company of her mother, Jewel Melendez. Investigators say...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2go#Fgcu
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Photo exhibit at Naples Depot Museum, more

The comedian performs July 8-10 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 8; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Naples Pride Festival. From 11...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral hobby shop preparing to open indoor RC park

An indoor remote-controlled racing park is coming to Cape Coral thanks to the Southwest Florida hobby shop Caloosa Trains and Hobbies. The owner of Caloosa Trains and Hobbies said the new RC park is something racers asked for. In just a month, RC cars will be zipping around the indoor...
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Body found near dumpster at Fort Myers smoothie shop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered behind a Fort Myers strip mall. The body was discovered Wednesday morning near the dumpster area behind the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Six Mile Cypress Pkwy. Police confirmed the discovery and say initial evidence at...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Hoffmann family buys Florida Weekly

The Hoffmann Family of Companies, a Naples-based organization of more than 85 companies in Florida, the United States and internationally, has acquired Florida Media Group, LLC, publishers of nine newspapers with a circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, the company announced last week. Those newspapers include Bonita Springs Florida...
FORT MYERS, FL
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Hospital In Florida

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor's or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Florida, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
FLORIDA STATE
WZVN-TV

Death investigation underway after body found in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Fort Myers Wednesday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the body was found behind the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Six Mile Cypress and Dani Drive. The cause of death is currently unknown. Authorities are...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Man accused of fraud arrested at Fort Myers bank

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies responded to a bank in Fort Myers after a man attempts to withdraw $4,200 with a fraudulent license. According to the report, On July 1, the suspect William Garcia attempted to withdraw the money from an account with a license that was not his and forged a withdrawal document.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida celebrated Fourth of July with pomp and circumstance

Fourth of July celebrations were in high gear on Monday all across Southwest Florida, from free food to fireworks shows. Red, White and Boom in Cape Coral is a free, family-friendly event that took place at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge and is branded as the largest single-day event in Southwest Florida, featuring fireworks, entertainment and face painting.
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy