A common misconception about weight loss is that you can spot reduce fat loss—exercising to get rid of weight in a specific area. This has been disproven by many studies, although it is still given as weight loss advice. Instead of targeting a certain part of the body, weight loss occurs throughout your entire body. According to Mayo Clinic, it is healthy to lose about 1 to 2 lbs. a week, which would involve burning 500 to 1,000 calories more than you eat a day.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO