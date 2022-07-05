Husband and wife pulled from Lake Michigan

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – A family from Massachusetts was among dozens of people who ran for cover as a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday. Shawn Cotreau and his family travel from the Boston area to Illinois each year to visit family and attend the parade. Police said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III opened fire with a high-powered rifle around 10:15 a.m. Seven people were killed and dozens others injured.Cotreau said he got a clear look at Crimo, who police say was shooting from...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO