Michigan City, IN

Husband and wife pulled from Lake Michigan

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN CITY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a husband and wife were pulled from the water at Washington Park Beach yesterday. At approximately 6:45 p.m.,...

Lillie Steele
2d ago

Thank God they survived, when will people learn that you can't win against mother nature. When the currents are high swim closer to shore 🙏🏿🙏🏻

