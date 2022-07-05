Couple gets engaged during Freedom Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. - People living in Louisiana can use all the help they can get when severe weather looms. State and local government officials, emergency response organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses in the Shreveport-Bossier area came together Friday for the Meta Disaster Resilience Summit at the Shreveport Aquarium. The goal...
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Melinda and Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed the Shreveport Farmer's Market, the Bossier City Farmer's Market, and the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home.
BOSSIER CITY, La - One person was injured Friday night in a Bossier City shooting, police said. It happened at a home in the 400 block of Adair Street. Police said the shooting was the result of a domestic argument. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Louisiana Downs is changing the post time of this weekend’s horseracing because of the expected heat. Post times for Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 will be at 11:45 a.m. This will insure the safety of the horses, jockeys and patrons. Temperatures are...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service indicates that average highs are in the low 90s this time of year. Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured temperatures much above average. Here are some of their readings:. North ArkLaTex Weather Watchers had highs ranging from 94 in Emerson...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Benteler Group is selling its steel tube plant in Shreveport to Tenaris, a Luxembourg-based company, for $460 million. The sale announced Thursday is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications.
HOUSTON – GD Energy Products (GDEP), a well servicing and frac pumps market company, has opened a new aftermarket facility to increase customer service and support capabilities in the Louisiana and East Texas region. The new 9,000 square foot facility is strategically located in Shreveport to serve customers operating...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- No one was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-story house fire in the 600 block of Wyandotte Avenue. While the family got out safely, one of their dogs that was on the second floor did not survive. At the height of the response there were 23 Shreveport...
MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall Against Violence is teaming up with Marion Obafemi to host a community meeting with the goal of gathering together local leaders to address lowering the crime rate here in Marshall. MAV president Demetria McFarland said that Obafemi is the creator of the nonprofit organization P.A.T.CH.E.S. (Putting...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Mavericks are champions once again. Capturing their first TBL title, Paul Parks says the motivation came after a disappointing end a season ago under head coach Steve Tucker. "Over the summer that was my whole goal coming in for this season," Parks explains. "I knew...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Regional Airport celebrated 70 years of high-flying service with an announcement of new features to come. Among ongoing upgrades, three national chain restaurants are expected to open up inside the airport by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The new eateries will include...
BOSSIER CITY, La. – An amended indictment was filed this week in Bossier District Court in the case of a Bossier City man jailed in the January 2020 shooting death of a woman on the interstate and a separate shooting weeks later that injured three other people. Roger Demar...
VIVIAN, La. - Caddo Parish Fire Districts No. 7 and No. 8 are now under a burn ban effective immediately. This includes the towns and villages of Mooringsport, Oil City, Belcher, Gilliam, Vivian, Hosston, Ida and Rodessa. Residents are reminded that no outdoor burning is allowed during a burn ban....
MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto voters could again be asked to support the animal shelter and return mosquito spraying through the approval of a property tax millage. That was one of the recommendations coming out of a lengthy session of committee meetings then a separate special meeting Tuesday night. Highlights...
SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. Thursday across the entire ArkLaTex. High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s coupled with high humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur. The heat index values could reach up to 109 degrees. RELATED CONTENT -...
BENTON, La. -- Construction on the final link connecting Interstate 220 north to Crouch Road could begin within 30 days after the Bossier Parish Police Jury voted Wednesday to accept a bid for phase two of the north/south corridor beginning at the Flat River bridge on Swan Lake Road. Construction...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Office has the ArkLaTex under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. on Friday. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected. According to the forecast, it could feel like about 110 degrees in the shade on Friday afternoon. Even hotter conditions are...
MANSFIELD, La. – Lengthy investigations by DeSoto Parish sheriff’s detectives led to the arrests Thursday and today of two men on child molestation charges. Booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center Friday are Timothy Lee Fuller, 54, of Grand Cane, and Marti M. Zebbs, 42, of Mansfield. Their...
HOMER, La. -- The Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office has three people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Monday morning that followed a argument at an unpermitted music event, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release. Isaiah Montez Burns was charged today with second-degree murder in...
Comments / 0