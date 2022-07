ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A large high-pressure system is has spread across all of the great lakes and a good portion of the northeast. This has suppressed the excessive heat and humidity in the Ohio Valley and the southern states. This is a very slow-moving weather system, so the comfortable weather will likely continue for Rochester through the weekend. The one negative aspect of this weather is that any needed rainfall will not be arriving anytime soon.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO