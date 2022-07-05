ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study sees potential ways to mitigate India's risk of groundwater depletion

By Earth Institute at Columbia University
Cover picture for the articleGroundwater depletion in regions of India where grain is grown for public distribution is a huge challenge for the country of 1.4 billion people. A new study identifies specific adjustments in the Indian government's procurement and distribution system that could rectify this issue, particularly in regard to irrigation systems that utilize...

