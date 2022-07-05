Study sees potential ways to mitigate India's risk of groundwater depletion

Coastal facilities around the world must be designed to be protected against extreme sea levels. However, according to a team of Quebecois and French researchers from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), the Institut de Radioprotection et de Sûreté Nucléaire (IRSN), and the Université Gustave Eiffel, current estimates of coastal flood risks contain biases. The scientists therefore came up with a methodology that allows historical data to be used more efficiently and optimally. Their work, recently published in the journal Water Resources Research, may have important implications for risk management, particularly when it comes to the protection of coastal nuclear power plants in several countries.

