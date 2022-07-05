ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DuBois-Walton Raises Dough For $484K Match

By Staff
 2 days ago
Thomas Breen photo Karen DuBois-Walton addresses the Democratic state convention in May.

Karen DuBois-Walton announced Tuesday that her campaign for state treasurer has raised enough money to qualify for public financing.

DuBois-Walton, who runs New Haven’s housing authority, said the campaign crossed the $86,000 threshold of needed minimum contributions last week, so she’s submitted paperwork to the Citizens’ Election Program to qualify for a $484,125 grant to help get her word out.

She is facing two fellow Democrats in an Aug. 9 primary: Erick Russell, a New Haven attorney endorsed by the state party at a May convention; and Dita Bhargava, a former Wall Street trader from Greenwich who sought the position in 2018. They both have also announced raising enough money to qualify for the state funds.

“I am thrilled. Our team worked really hard at this,” DuBois-Walton said. ​“It shows that we are in there.”

To date the campaign has raised $99,497 from 752 contributors, she reported.

State Rep. Harry Arora, a Republican seeking the position, has already been approved to receive the state grant.

First-term State Treasurer Shawn Wooden is not running for reelection.

Shawn Wooden
