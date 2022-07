Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following on their Facebook page:. On Saturday morning 07/02/2022 around 12:40 am Greene County Deputies Nick Brinson and Emma Miller. Stopped to assist a stranded motorist on Mt. Herman Church Rd. Upon checking the driver, 41 year old Lacey Howard of Goldsboro, Deputies learned that he had an outstanding order for arrest for Disorderly Conduct out of Wayne County. Deputies then searched the vehicle and located a handgun along with oxycodone medication and marijuana. Howard who is a convicted felon was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Felony Possession of Schedule II, and other misdemeanor charges. Howard received a $51,500 secured bond.

GREENE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO