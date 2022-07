With its clusters of used-car dealerships along Lincoln Highway and Route 13 in Lower Bucks, Doylestown and Quakertown, Bucks County has passed Pennsylvania's first county-level used-car lemon law. The new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, offers minimum guarantees to consumers who purchase used vehicles over seven model years old and that have less than 100,000 miles.

