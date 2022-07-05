Vista to allow 3 cannabis growing businesses through lottery

Three cannabis farms could be allowed in the city of Vista under a plan forwarded by the City Council on June 28, potentially expanding a local enterprise that already includes 11 dispensaries.

"In the city of Vista, having 11 dispensaries, they would love to have a Vista-cultivated brand to sell in their establishments, similar to our breweries all have local brews that they sell,“



Councilmember Joe Green said at the meeting.

Council members voted 3-2 to direct the city manager to create a lottery system that would allow cannabis cultivation facilities up to 22,000 square feet in the Vista Business Park. Mayor Judy Ritter voted against the item, saying it was not the type of business she wanted in the city. City Councilmember John Franklin voted against it because he wanted more discussion on a proposed social equity component in the lottery system.

In speaking in support of the proposal, Green recalled that four years ago the City Council did not support a motion to allow three cannabis dispensaries in the city. As a result, Vista voters in 2018 passed Measure Z, which allowed 11 dispensaries.

"In the event we don’t come up with a policy that protects our community, we could possibly get stuck with a lot more than three cannabis cultivation facilities within the city of Vista," he said.

The city also could be missing out on extra money. The recommendation before the council was to charge $15.31 a square foot for the businesses, with a maximum of 22,000 square feet for each businesses, potentially generating about $1 million in taxes. The city's dispensaries are projected to generate $7 million in the new fiscal year.

The proposal to add a social equity component to the lottery system resulted in an hour-long discussion, with Franklin saying he objected because it lacked specifics and the process lacked transparency.

Green and council members Corinna Contreras and Katie Melendez discussed the values of a social equity component that could benefit a specific population, such as members of an ethnic class that had been disproportionately prosecuted for cannabis laws in the past.

Franklin said he did not want to write a "blank check" for city staff members to create a lottery that would give preference to a population based on their skin color, and he requested the item return for discussion at a later date so more members of the public could participate.

The City Council originally directed city staff members to create a proposal for cannabis cultivation businesses in February. The Vista Planning Commission in June rejected the proposal to amend zoning in the Business Park Specific Plan to allow cannabis cultivation, but the City Council is advancing the plan.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .