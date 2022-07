CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured after their squad car was struck by an SUV early Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Three officers were traveling eastbound around 1 a.m. in a squad car with its lights and sirens activated when they were struck in the intersection by an SUV traveling southbound through a green light in the 400 block of East 61st Street, police said.

