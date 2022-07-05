ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

John Johnson III misses, former Brown tops NFL's safeties list

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfYr6_0gV7mcdu00

You know it is going to be a quite competitive list when Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James is #13 on it.

Touchdown Wire, our sister site, has started their annual look at the top players as different positions in the NFL with the safety group. A unique and diverse group, they start the piece by noting that only five of the 11 players from last year’s list remain on the expanded list this year.

Last year, Cleveland Browns newest safety John Johnson III was ranked as the sixth-best safety in the NFL. Seen as a “major upgrade,” Johnson struggled in the first half of the season before putting things together as the year went on.

Going into 2022, Johnson misses the list despite it being expanded to 13 players.

Two AFC North safeties, Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and new Baltimore signee Marcus Williams, made the list as did both Buffalo Bills safeties.

It is at the top of the list that we find former Browns DB Jordan Poyer. Poyer was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as a cornerback before being waived by the team after a few games. Cleveland claimed Poyer and moved him to safety.

Poyer’s three-plus years with the Browns were largely unremarkable with his career taking off after signing a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills in 2017. With Buffalo, Poyer pairs with Micah Hyde to give the team the only pair of safeties to both make this year’s top safety list.

If Johnson has a full season like he did the second half of 2021, we can expect him to return to his rightful place on these lists. If not, Cleveland could be in some trouble.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
Person
James Brown
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers sees something in Samori Toure, Packers' seventh-round WR

After losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the same offseason, the Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in this year’s NFL Draft. Everyone is most excited about Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who the Packers selected in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. However, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers made an interesting comment about seventh-rounder Samori Toure.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Johnson#Chargers#American Football#Afc North#Buffalo Bills#The Philadelphia Eagles
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands massive five-star commitment from Peter Woods

Clemson just added a huge piece to its 2023 recruiting class. In a much-anticipated decision, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced on Friday evening at Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) that he is committing to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State. Woods is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and is the second five-star to commit to Clemson, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder finished his junior season with 92 tackles (26 for loss), 11 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. The Crimson Tide had long been the favorite to land the Alabama native, but since he took an official visit on June 3, the narrative began to play in Clemson’s favor. Hours before Woods’ decision, three 247Sports recruiting insiders crystal balled him to Clemson. With Woods’ pledge to defensive line coach Nick Eason and the Tigers, Clemson now has a loaded defensive line group in its 2023 class. Along with Woods, the Tigers’ have verbal commitments from four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, four-star edge David Ojiegbe and four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler.
ALABASTER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst predicts South Carolina will flip top UNC commit

Let the GG Jackson rumor season continue. Over the last week it has been nonstop chatter about the potential that Jackson will decommit from UNC and either reclassify to 2022 and enroll at South Carolina, or go the pro route. Despite shutting down rumors earlier this week, the chatter continues and now South Carolina has picked up a prediction to flip Jackson from North Carolina. According to On3.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Gamecocks have a good shot at making that happen. Jackson remains the No. 1 overall prospect on the almost every major recruiting site and has even raised his play since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy