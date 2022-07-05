ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Five Arrested, 13 Homeless In Separate Fireworks Blazes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Police Department officials say that five people were arrested overnight for allegedly setting off fireworks in the middle of the street. Police called out to the area...

Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

911 dispatcher charged with manslaughter after allegedly refusing to send woman an ambulance

A 911 operator in Pennsylvania is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after he allegedly failed to dispatch help to a woman who needed medical assistance. Leon "Lee" Price, 50, of Waynesburg, was charged in the 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54. Ms Kronk bled to death a day after her daughter told the dispatcher that without help, "she's going to die."
WAYNESBURG, PA
CBS Minnesota

Assault suspect arrested after leading police on chase through northwestern Minnesota

STARBUCK, Minn. -- An assault suspect is in custody Saturday after allegedly stealing two cars and leading authorities on a chase through multiple northwestern Minnesota counties.The Starbuck Police Department says officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon at the Lakes Area Inn Hotel. Officers found a victim at the hotel severely wounded, and a medical helicopter later brought him to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment. The suspect, a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man, fled before police arrived at the hotel. When searching for him throughout Starbuck, which is located about about 129 miles northwest of Minneapolis, authorities learned of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect stole a truck with a boat trailer and drove northwest into Grant County, where he abandoned the vehicle in a cornfield before stealing another car in Elbow Lake. A witness saw this second car theft and followed the stolen vehicle north into Otter Tail County, where the suspect was apprehended. The suspect is currently in the Otter Tail County Jail pending several charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they've been formally charged. 
STARBUCK, MN

