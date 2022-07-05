ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Nudists hold Annual Skinny Dip event to break record at Blind Creek Beach

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNudists hold Annual Skinny Dip event to break record at Blind Creek Beach. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Treasure Coast Naturists have...

www.treasurecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Warning Flags Displayed on Many Popular Gulf Coast Beaches

Louisiana vacationers who love to find themselves languishing in the sun on the sand of the Gulf Coast's premier beaches will need to stop and think for a minute before they put even the tiniest tippy-toe in the water, at least for the next few days. There are actually several reasons why you'd want to understand what you're about to get into before you actually get into the water.
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida animal shelters at capacity after July 4th fireworks send scared dogs running

MIAMI – It's the day after July 4th and the kennels at Miami-Dade and Broward Counties filled with pets – some may have run away because of fireworks.  "The community shelter is at capacity we're having to get really creative with the pets that we have in our custody right now," Miami-Dade Animal Services Public Affairs Director Flora Beal told CBS4.For the time being, a meeting room has been turned into an overflow space at the adoption center in Doral."So, we normally see an increase in the summer months, but there's a spike during July 4th, right around that holiday,"...
MIAMI, FL
People

'Invasive' Giant African Land Snails Cause Quarantine in Florida County

The recent discovery of giant African land snails in Florida's Pasco County led state officials to enact a quarantine order. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed that the county's Master Gardener reported seeing the invasive mollusk in the city of Port Richey on June 23. On...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Lucie County, FL
Lifestyle
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WPBF News 25

Three fireworks-related fires keep St. Lucie County Fire District crews busy on July 4th

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Fire District crews spent their Fourth of July holiday putting out three house fires they believe were caused by fireworks. According to Chief Nate Spera, the first happened in the early hours of the morning on the 6800 block of Graham Road in Ft. Pierce. The second happened on the 1600 block of Shepard Lane in Port St. Lucie. The third happened at a triplex on the 2500 block of Avenue N in Ft. Pierce.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

3rd Annual Osprey Trail Run Returns to LeStrange Preserve Sept. 3

FORT PIERCE – Registration is underway for the 3rd Annual Osprey Trail Run at George LeStrange Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 3. This exclusive wooded trail run only has 200 spaces available. Registration is open at: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=95340. The Osprey Trail Run is the first in a series of trail races...
FORT PIERCE, FL
L. Cane

5 Quirky, Vintage Florida Attractions that May Still Be Worth a Visit

Bobak at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons. Walt Disney World changed tourism in Florida in the 1970s. Before that time, many attractions were built along roadsides to attract those traveling in the sunshine state. These attractions are obviously older today, but they're still running, and they're arguably good representations of "old Florida," which some visitors and locals enjoy. They're also often less expensive than newer attractions. Below is a sampling of these attractions that still exist throughout Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Number#World Record#Acre#Treasure Coast#The County Commission
keysweekly.com

FWC ISSUES SEVERAL CITATIONS DURING PATROLS OF SANCTUARY PRESERVATION AREAS

A host of citations and one arrest were made during a patrol of several Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Preservation Areas (SPA) in the Upper Keys last weekend. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation officers in plain clothes conducted patrols in the federal waters. On June 24, officers on patrol in the French Reef SPA off Key Largo noticed and cited a Texas man for fishing inside the SPA and possessing an undersized mahi.
KEY LARGO, FL
The Daily South

These Under-the-Radar Spots Have the Clearest Water in Florida

Florida's beaches are undeniably pretty, but if you've ever been to Daytona or Cocoa Beach, you know they're not always the crystal-clear, sparkling blue seas you had envisioned. The ocean's overall look can change day by day and season to season, with some months marked by murky, choppy waters and others coated in a blanket of brown sargassum.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Florida Weekly

Hoffmann family buys Florida Weekly

The Hoffmann Family of Companies, a Naples-based organization of more than 85 companies in Florida, the United States and internationally, has acquired Florida Media Group, LLC, publishers of nine newspapers with a circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, the company announced last week. Those newspapers include Bonita Springs Florida...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Action News Jax

Two popular St. Augustine restaurants shutting down

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — After 50 years in business, St. Augustine restaurant Scarlett O’Hara’s officially closed on July 4. Dos Gatos St. Augustine also closed its doors. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it was a combination of skyrocketing costs and the after-effects of the pandemic that led to the decision.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Scientists sample 156 Florida oysters, find dangerous "forever chemicals" in each

MIAMI – Florida International University scientists recently conducted a study where they sampled 156 oysters from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island to Tampa Bay and found dangerous contaminants in each one. The experts also said they were only aware of oysters from Tampa Bay being consumed by people and they said there was a "low risk of being exposed to contaminants when you consume oysters from Tampa Bay." That said, they are still concerned. The "forever chemicals" detected were perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalate esters (PAEs). "These contaminants pose serious health risks to people and wildlife, and the...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy