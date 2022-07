Excavation is underway at 403 East 79th Street, a 30-story medical office building in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by Extell Development Company, the structure will yield 400,000 square feet of Class A space, with the Hospital for Special Surgery as the anchor tenant, occupying 200,000 square feet across the first eight levels. Ancora Engineering is the engineer of record and Lendlease is the general contractor for the property, which is alternatively addressed as 1522 First Avenue and is located along First Avenue between East 79th and East 80th Streets.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO